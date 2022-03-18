Imran Khan Faces Rebellion: 24 PTI MPs Set To Vote Against Pakistan PM On No-trust Motion

In a clear indication that Imran Khan's days as Pakistan PM are numbered, nearly 24 MPs from his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reportedly rebelled against him. Speaking to the media, PTI parliamentarian Raja Riaz, who is a member of a dissident group led by Khan's former aide Jahangir Tareen, claimed that around 24 MPs of the ruling party had taken refuge in the Sindh House in Islamabad owing to "security concerns" after the police stormed the Parliament lodges on March 11. Moreover, PTI's Hindu lawmaker Ramesh Kumar announced that three Ministers in Khan's Cabinet had also deserted the party.

As per sources, the PTI parliamentarians who are currently staying in the Sindh House and are likely to vote against the former 1992 World Cup-winning captain include Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher Waseer, Rana Qasim Noon, Ghaffar Wattoo, Noor Alam Khan, Riaz Mazari, Basit Bukhari, Khawaja Sheraz, Ahmad Hasan Dehar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar, and Wajeeha Qamar. On the other hand, PTI accused the opposition of indulging in horse-trading to win the no-trust motion. Addressing a press conference on Thursday night, the country's Energy Minister Hammad Azhar affirmed that his party won't cut deals to remain in power.

Pakistan Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said, "This is the system that Imran Khan is fighting against. This is the system of horse-trading, giving and accepting bribes, offering Rs.20-40 crore and corruption. The money being used has been earned from corruption. The people have seen today that Imran Khan will continue to stand against corruption. We want to make it clear that we are in politics for the people and won't cut deals for the sake of power. If we want, we have crores of rupees to purchase half of their MLAs. But we will not do this."

“Imran Khan will never involve himself in this corrupt practices of horse trading”- @Hammad_Azhar #پاکستان_عمران_خان_کیساتھ pic.twitter.com/MxCUxdIKPF — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 17, 2022

Coming down heavily on the turncoats, Pakistan Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood commented on Twitter, "The nation will never forgive these turncoats who have stabbed PM Imran Khan and PTI in the back. Selling their soul for 20 crores each of Zardaris looted money will forever be a curse for them. Their obnoxious faces will remain etched in people's memory". As per reports, the Pakistan PM has also directed his civilian intelligence agencies to closely observe the location, mobile phone data, and the movement of lawmakers, and report it to him on a daily basis.

No-confidence motion against Imran Khan

On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan PM. As PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats.

While the opposition is short of numbers at present, it has reached out to PML(Q), BAP and MQM-P. To topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has to get at least 172 out of 342 votes. The Imran Khan-led government is facing a huge backlash from across the political spectrum over the surging inflation, increasing debt, purported misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US President Joe Biden's snub.