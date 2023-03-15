Imran Khan, Facing Arrest, Draws Bizarre Kashmir Parallel As Pakistan Sinks Into Chaos

Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister, is facing arrest. His residence in Zaman Park, Lahore surrounded. Amid the chaos, the man who won Pakistan a cricket World Cup, put out a lengthy video where he made a bizarre analogy comparing the situation in Pakistan to that in Kashmir. "Scenes that unfolded in Pakistan this afternoon were similar to Kashmir. The police used water cannons and tear gas shells on our workers. They know I was on bail till the 18th yet they did this. I did not appear before Court due to security risks involved," Khan said in the video titled "My message for my nation".

The former Pakistan PM said the entire situation is part of a bigger picture, or what he calls the "London plan". "Now preparing again to conquer Zaman Park, today I gave an undertaking through President of Lahore High Court and gave a surety bond that I will appear in court on 18th, but it was not taken intentionally because it is a part of London plan, it has been decided that Imran has to be put in jail and Tehreek-e-Insaf has to be ended," he continued.

My message for my nation.https://t.co/Evu9soBX69 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2023

Violence at Zaman Park as Imran Khan evades arrest

The London plan is one of Khan's string of accusations against former premier Nawaz Sharif. According to him, the plan aims to close once and for all, every case against Sharif. "This is part of the London plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, make the PTI fall and finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif," he said.

The PTI leader's video message comes as violent protests rage in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi after he exhorted his supporters to "come out" as the police resorted to using water cannons and tear gas at PTI workers outside Zaman Park, Dawn reported.

The current turmoil arose after Khan did not show up for three hearings in the Toshakhana court case. He faces a number of allegations, including hiding details of the gifts he obtained from Toshakhana -- a government department that stores presents offered to government officials from foreign counterparts.