Facing Arrest, Imran Khan Says Sharif Govt Has Turned Pakistan Into A Banana Republic

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan targeted the Shehbaz Sharif administration for turning Pakistan into a “Banana Republic”. On Sunday, the PTI chief unleashed a series of accusations against the current regime and held the Pakistan Prime Minister for the deplorable situation in the country. The remarks came after the Islamabad Police along with the Punjab Police reached Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore to arrest the former Prime Minister in the Toshakhana case.

“What future can a country have when crooks are thrust as rulers upon it? SS was about to be convicted by NAB for Rs 8 bn money laundering & by FIA for another Rs 16 bn corruption when he was rescued by Gen Bajwa who kept getting NAB cases trial postponed,” Khan wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“While under trial he was made PM. He has since proceeded to select heads of those institutions investigating his cases - first FIA & now NAB - simply to get his name permanently cleared in Rs 16 bn corruption & Rs 8 bn money laundering cases against him. This is how a country becomes a banana republic,” he added.

In his tweet, Khan was alluding to the alleged money laundering case against Sharif in which Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alleged that Sharif and the other accused people caused a major loss to the national exchequer, by awarding the contract of the housing scheme to a company without bidding. However, last month, the NAB approver who accused Sharif retracted his statement against the Pakistan Prime Minister, Dawn reported.

Islamabad police are on the lookout for Khan

The police are on the lookout for the 70-year-old former Prime Minister after the Islamabad court issued an arrest warrant against him. The warrant was issued in the Toshakhana case due to Khan’s persistent absences from the court hearing. The former Prime Minister has thrice skipped the indictment hearing in the Islamabad session court case.

On Sunday, the Islamabad police informed that it is coordinating with the Lahore Police, however, Khan is seems to be reluctant to getting arrested. In the Toshakhana case, Khan was accused of concealing his assets declaration details of the gift he retained from the Toshakhana, Dawn reported. The term refers to the repository where presents handed to government officials are kept.