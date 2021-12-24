Imran Khan Fails To Deliver Pandemic Economic Stimulus Package 'as Promised': Audit Report

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to deliver the COVID-19 pandemic-related stimulus package as the country reels under the economic woes from the Delta variant wave, and the nations worldwide prepare to deliver to tackle the upsurge of the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of concern. According to an audit report compiled by Islamabad’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance has managed to allocate just Rs 186 billion funding from the total Rs 500 billion packages promised towards the recovery of the pandemic battered businesses now struggling to survive as Omicron related restrictions hit the country.

This amount is just 37% of the total funding that was announced by the Imran Khan-led government, the ANI news agency reported citing the Nation. The government in Pakistan had promised Rs 200 billion for daily waigers but released just Rs. 16 billion, an amount being reported as critically insufficient to sustain the pandemic-related recovery goals. Several sectors are feared to collapse due to insufficient funding for the stimulus package such as the supply stores, which were promised approximately Rs 50 billion but were given just Rs 10 billion. Similarly, the subsidies for electricity and gas were Rs 100 billion, but the sector received only Rs 15 billion, reported ANI.

Promises 'not fulfilled'

The head of emergency relief for vulnerable families and panagahs had demanded an estimated amount of Rs 150 billion, but Pakistan’s finance ministry under the Imran Khan government released just Rs 145 billion. The government had earlier announced that it had plans to allocate a total of Rs 1,240 billion for COVID-19 pandemic-related activities, including Rs 365 billion in non-cash and Rs 875 billion in cash expenditures but those promises were not fulfilled, as informed by the finance minister to the PAC.

“As for the issue related to minor expenses, the corona aid package was not for a fiscal year, but it continues even in the current fiscal year,” the ministry further added. It stressed that the Imran Khan government had to provide Rs 334 billion from its own budget as a supplementary appropriation during the fiscal year 2019-20, according to ANI. On the question of the remaining amount, Pakistan’s Finance Ministry has stated that the amount was “spent.” Public Accounting Committees expressed angst and dissatisfaction at the Islamabad government’s incompetence and mishandling of the coronavirus as well as the “half-baked information” about the COVID spending provided by the Imran Khan-led government and his finance ministry.