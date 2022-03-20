Imran Khan Fighting 'unwinnable War', Says Pakistan's Analyst Ahead Of No-confidence Vote

Ahead of the no-confidence vote, aimed to topple the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, slated to be held between March 26-30, a Pakistani analyst has argued that Khan is fighting an 'unwinnable war'. Reasoning the stance, the expert said that Khan faces uncertainty ahead of the trust vote as against riding the high on a wave of popularity that he witnessed during the pre-power days. The statement holds relevance as Opposition parties sought a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on March 8.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has responded by threatening violence and briefly detaining two MPs. Also, they have informed of a likely 'sit-in' which the Opposition intends to stage in the lower house and disrupt the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit if the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan is not presented in the National Assembly on March 21, the deadline for tabling the resolution.

"In the pre-power days, Imran Khan was riding high on a wave of popularity fuelled by factors that were partly organic, and partly not. The incumbents did not stand a chance. In the post-power days, he has been surfing on a wave of expectation fuelled by hope and ignited by the spark of state machinery, ANI quoted analyst Fahd Husain as saying.

While the final outcome of Imran Khan-led regime could be his final days and the decision is only ten days away, Husain has said that fairly clearly to those blinded by partisan age is that the events we see around us today, the vote of no-confidence, betrayal of own members and dithering of allis, all these happening did not break out like a cloudburst.

No-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan

A delegation of parliamentarians including PML(N)'s Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq and Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shazia Marri of PPP submitted the no-trust motion with the country's National Assembly secretariat to oust incumbent PM Khan. Reportedly, the document was signed by more than 100 lawmakers even as only 68 members, i.e 20% of the total House strength of 342 were required to sign the motion. In fact, the parties declined Khan's PTI's offer to withdraw the motion and they clarified that the resolution will be withdrawn if the premier tenders his resignation.

Along with this, they also handed over a requisition for summoning the National Assembly as it is not in session currently. As per the rules of procedure, Speaker Asad Qaiser will have to call the session of Pakistan's Lower House by March 22 while voting on the no-confidence motion has to take place between March 26 and 30. To topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has to get at least 172 out of 342 votes.

It may be noted that Khan's vote-out will create a history of vote of no-confidence which is unprecedented in the case of any Prime Minister of Pakistan.