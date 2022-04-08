Imran Khan Fumes 'no Foreign Country Can Question India, But Pakistan Has Become A Slave'

Ahead of the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the country on Friday. In his address, Imran Khan drew a sharp contrast between Pakistan and India. Praising India, Imran Khan said that India is a proud nation with an independent foreign policy, unlike Pakistan.

"No superpower dares to conspire against India, no one can dictate them," the Imran Khan said while pointing out how Pakistan was not just dictated but also disrespected because they 'sell out for dollars'. "Pakistan has become a slave," he added, referring to the secret letter which he claimed backed his theory that it was a foreign country- allegedly US' conspiracy to topple the PTI government

'Sad with Supreme Court's verdict'

During his address, Imran Khan said that he was sad about the Supreme Court's verdict on the dismissal of the no-trust vote and dissolution of the Assembly. "I was upset because when the Deputy Speaker conducted the probe, the Supreme Court should have investigated it...The court should have at least taken sou motu action," Khan said, adding that he respects the SC and judiciary but the court should have looked at the threat letter.

He further complained that the top court did not take the "threat letter" seriously as it should have been taken. The Prime Minister alleged that some of our people were meeting with American diplomats for the last four months and "were saying that no-confidence is coming against Imran Khan."

Imran Khan & team clean-bowled by Supreme Court

After five days of hearing, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced its verdict on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the country's Prime Minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly. The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in its unanimous verdict, upheld that the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri's April 3 ruling was 'unconstitutional'.

"No confidence motion remains intact", the five-judge said in the verdict. Furthermore, the bench overruled the dissolution of the Assembly, calling the suggestion of Imran Khan to President Arif Alvi 'wrong' and added, "The Assembly will be restored. The Cabinet will also be reinstated. Imran Khan continues to be the Prime Minister... Caretaker PM null and void."

Moreover, it directed Speaker Asad Qaiser to convene the session for the vote of no-confidence latest by 10.30 am on Saturday. Plugging every possible loophole, it also specified that the "session cannot be adjourned" until the election for the new Prime Minister is conducted in the scenario that the opposition wins the no-trust motion.