Imran Khan Goes Ballistic Over Joe Biden's 'Pakistan Most Dangerous Country' Assessment

Ousted Prime minister of Pakistan and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Shehbaz Sharif government holding the current government to account for US President Joe Biden’s remark that Pakistan is the "most dangerous nation in the world," and that it stockpiles nukes "without cohesion."

Khan slammed what he labelled Biden's “unwarranted conclusion” of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, as he sought to 'educate' the President of the United States that his country has one of the most secure nuclear command and control systems. He then slammed the foreign policies of the incumbent Sharif's administration calling it an "imported government."

"On the contrary, [US] has been involved in wars around the world," Khan said, adding "when did Pakistan show aggression, especially after acquiring nuclear capability?"

"This fact is also very important that Biden's statement imported the failure of the government's foreign policy and the 'restoration and reorganization of relations with the United States'. The status of the claim is reflected," said Imran Khan.

'Broken all records of incompetence': Khan to Sharif's gov't

The PTI chief slammed Shehbaz Sharif, as he asked: "Is this 'new order'! This government has broken all records of incompetence," he asserted. Furthermore, Khan stated that his biggest concern was that apart from pushing Islamabad into the mire of economic misery, "this government will also completely compromise our national security." He also questioned the Sharif administration for allowing white-collar criminals to plunder the country and compromising national security.

Biden earlier today branded Pakistan as one of the "most dangerous countries" in the world, noting the nation has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”. "This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what's going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," said Biden at the Democratic party campaign in California. Further, he maintained there were enormous opportunities for the US to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century. "Did anybody think we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan?" questioned the US President.