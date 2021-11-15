Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday slammed the Imran Khan-led government for the domestic and industrial gas shortage that hit even "before the beginning of the winter season." Sharif's concern comes two days after the Pakistan government decided to continue gas supply to the power and fertiliser sectors, leaving domestic and industrial consumers grappling with a severe crisis during the winter season. The decision was made by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Thursday, GeoTv reported.

Emphasising the need for more cargoes to fulfil the shortage in domestic gas supply, Sharif asserted that only 10 cargoes are brought in while the country needs 18 to meet the needs. He also underscored the suspension of utility to domestic consumers and industries and asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan if he has succeeded in bringing 'good days' back. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday had said that the country is facing a severe shortage, which is likely to witness further lows as reserves were depleting faster and gas prices had not been increased since 2019, Express Tribune reported. However, he ensured that smooth supplies to the consumers during the winter season.

Why is Pakistan facing a gas crisis?

As per GeoTV, the CCoE has a "dedicated" supply to fertilizer plants and any gas saved from power plants will be diverted towards export-oriented industries, The News reported. On the other hand, the import of RLNG has also faced a slug dropping from 1,200 mmcfd (Million Cubic Feet per Day) of gas addition to just 1,000 mmcfd. Currently, the total availability of gas from domestic resources stands at 3,300 mmcfd. The maximum available is 4,300 mmcfd against the average demand of 6,500 to 7,000 mmcfd. The demand goes up during winter to at least 8,000 mmcfd of gas. Meanwhile, the deficit in the power sector will be recouped through furnace oil.

PTI ally accuse Imran Khan party of 'mistreatment'

While the opposition alliance has continued agitation against PM Imran Khan, now Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid (PML-Q), a close ally of Khan has accused the ruling party of 'mistreatment'. On a parliamentary meeting, PML-Q on Sunday raised voices alleging that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had hindered the decision-making process. PML-Q leader also noted that despite them being such a crucial ally, the Punjab government only met the assembly speaker during budget sessions or for guidance-related help, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's opposition has lashed out at the government, calling it a "threat" to national sovereignty. Referring to the imminent economic collapse and international isolation, Pakistan's Democratic Movement (PDM) and the joint opposition alliance have lambasted the PM stating that the country has 'battled to survive' under his regime. Calling for immediate and fair elections, the eight-party opposition alliance has also pointed out the "failures" of the Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, citing the growing number of suicides due to "grinding inflation." The major opposition leaders on Saturday held a rally against the PTI government at Karachi's Regal Chowk demanding a public apology from the government for "anti-people policies."

