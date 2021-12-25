'Imran Khan Govt Failed To Fulfil Even 50% Poll Promises, Should Be Ousted': Pak Leader

Criticising the Imran Khan administration, the Pakistan Peoples Party on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has failed to fulfil commitments it had made in the election manifesto Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that the PTI has not even delivered 50% of their promises.

"The ruling party in the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, had utterly failed to deliver promises it made in its election manifesto," Shah said, Dawn reported. He also made his proposal to disqualify the party that has failed to deliver even 50% of its promises.

Shah stated that during the PPP tenure, it worked for the welfare of the poor people and provided employment to hundreds of thousands of people. On contrary to Peoples Party's contribution, the Imran Khan government has snatched jobs and rendered thousands of people homeless.

Blaming the fragile economic policy of the PTI government, he said that the US dollar is seeing an unprecedented surge against the Pakistani rupee. Shah also blamed policy failures for "unaffordable" prices of sugar, flour, ghee, edible oil and other essential food commodities.

Imran Khan is called 'puppet' in India: Nawaz Sharif

Attacking Imran Khan, former Pakistan Prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that the cricketer-turned-politician is called a "puppet" leader in India, as he was brought to power by the country's military. Sharif, who is in London getting treatment for a heart ailment, made this remark during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-s (PML-N) general meeting in Lahore. He had attended it via video link.

"In India, Imran Khan is called a 'puppet' and in the United States, it is said that he (Imran) has powers even less than that of a mayor. This is because the world knows how he has been brought to power. Imran has not come into power by the votes of the people but with help of (the) military establishment," the three-time former premier said.

Image: AP