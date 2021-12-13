Imran Khan Govt Fought With TTP In Past, Can Do It In Future Also: Pakistan Minister

In a befitting reply to the terror outfit, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) after it announced ending its ceasefire with the Imran Khan government, the Pakistan government has vowed to fight against anyone who is not willing to comply with the Constitution. Speaking on the same, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, while interacting with the media, said that those who were not willing to comply with the government and are against peace, the state fought them in the past, and can do the same in future also, reported ANI. During the press conference on Sunday, Chaudhry, along with the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib, further referred to TTP, saying that the Pakistani government is willing to move forward with those who agree to abide by the Constitution.

Further targeting the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, he said the government has no confusion with regard to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and all the similar outfits that exist in Pakistan. While raising questions regarding the parties' sources of funding, he said that there is no record of the funding of TLP which is an extremist group and has recently been removed from the proscribed group.

TTP ends ceasefire with Pakistan

Earlier last week, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called an end to the 'one-month' complete ceasefire agreement with Pakistan claiming that the government has violated the rules of the truce. This came in the backdrop of the recent attacks by Pakistani security forces on the TTP hideouts.

Sources also claim that the unilateral decision taken by the TTP leadership is without any consultation with Pakistan, while the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was aware of the decision announced by TTP.

