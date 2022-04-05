Imran Khan Govt Writes To All Pakistan Ministers, Asks Them To Return Official Vehicles

With the Imran Khan regime on its last legs, the Pakistan administration on Monday issued a notice to all Ministers asking them to return official vehicles allocated to them. In the order issued by Section Officer (CPC) Muhammad Khalil, all Ministers, Ministers of State, Advisors, and SAPMs of the PTI administration, was asked to hand over the vehicles before the close of office hours on April 4.

"Consequent upon the dissolution of National Assembly and the Federal Cabinet on 03.04.2022, official vehicles allocated to the Ministers/Ministers of State/Advisors/SAPMs are required to be retrieved immediately. All Ministries/Divisions are, therefore, requested to retrieve the vehicles allocated to the Federal Minister/Minister of State/SAPM/Advisor and handover the same to the Cabinet Divison immediately, before close of office hours today," read the order issued by the Cabinet Secretariat.

Pakistan's Security Agency denies claim of 'US conspiracy'

In a big political twist on Tuesday, security agencies in Pakistan were unable to find any evidence of a US conspiracy to overthrow the Imran Khan-led administration in the country, Geo News reported. The massive embarrassment follows weeks of allegations by the Pakistan PM that a 'big country' was at play to topple his regime. In fact, the no-trust motion introduced by the joint Opposition was dismissed on Sunday, after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri claimed that it strived to topple the government at the 'behest of a foreign power.'

"No evidence of US conspiracy to overthrow the government was found," Pakistan's Geo News reported, citing a security agency.

In the lead-up to the no-trust motion, Imran Khan had made a slew of allegations over a ‘ foreign conspiracy' to topple his government, even going on to name the United States during a live address, before retracting the remarks. He attempted to bolster his claims by brandishing an alleged 'secret letter' that had threatened 'severe consequences' against Pakistan if Imran Khan was not removed as the Premier.

Later, after the no-confidence motion was rejected by the speaker, saving Imran Khan's position for a few more days, he went on to claim that senior United States diplomat Donald Lu had warned the Pakistan Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed that there would be implications if Imran Khan survived the no-confidence vote.