Imran Khan Hails Iran's Khamenei for Voicing Concern On 'massacre Of Muslims In India'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 5 took to his official Twitter handle to condemn the recent violence that took place in Delhi. Imran Khan while retweeting a post of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote that he is grateful to him and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising their voice against "Modi's racist Hindu government" and the "massacre of Muslims in India". Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that the majority of protest against what he calls 'atrocities and massacre of Muslims in Kashmir and India' are rising from the west.

میں ایران کے سپریم لیڈر جناب خامنہ ای اور ترک صدر جناب اردگان کا شکرگزار ہوں کہ انہوں نے مودی کی نسل پرست ہندو سرکار کی جانب سے مقبوضہ جموں و کشمیر میں اہل کشمیر پر ڈھائے جانے والے مظالم اور ہندوستان میں مسلمانوں کے قتل عام کیخلاف آواز اٹھائی۔ https://t.co/sUeIJ81q58 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took to his Twitter handle where he warned the ruling government in India to confront 'extremist Hindus' and to stop the alleged massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India's isolation from the world of Islam, referring to the Muslim majority countries in the middle-east and south-east Asia. Khamenei in his Tweet also said that the hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the 'massacre of Muslims in India'.

The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam.#IndianMuslimslnDanger — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 5, 2020

According to reports, New Delhi had days ago summoned the Tehran's Ambassador Ali Chegeni over Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif's comment condemning the Delhi violence and urging Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of 'all Indians'. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "It was conveyed that his selective and tendentious characterisation of recent events in Delhi is not acceptable."

Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims.



For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail.



Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) March 2, 2020

Delhi violence

Violence in North East Delhi erupted on the night of February 23 after local BJP leader Kapil Mishra allegedly threatened to clear out the protest sites within three days if Delhi police failed to take any action. People were protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act that was passed by the government on December 11. As per reports, the pro-CAA group arrived at an anti-CAA protest site on the morning of February 24 and refused to leave until demonstrators left the area. Violent clashes broke out between groups and in several areas of North East Delhi. The riots that lasted for three days killed at least 43 people and left 100 others injured.

