'Imran Khan Has Lost As He Presided Over Corrupt Govt': Pakistan LoP Pans PM's Allegations

On Sunday, PML(N) president Shehbaz Sharif mocked Pakistan PM Imran Khan for claiming that there was a foreign conspiracy to dislodge his government. In a show of strength on the eve of the no-confidence motion against him, Khan addressed a massive rally at the Parade Ground in Islamabad.

Maintaining that opposition leaders wanted to blackmail him to obtain relief in corruption cases, he refused to step down and asserted that the PTI government will complete its 5-year term. On this occasion, he waved a letter to the crowd as evidence of the foreign conspiracy but refused to disclose details of the same.

Imran Khan stated, "Details about the foreign conspiracy will be revealed at an opportune time and very soon. My people want to know who does the person sitting in London (ex-PM Nawaz Sharif) meets. And the characters in Pakistan are working on whose directions?"

Coming down heavily on the 1992 World Cup-winning captain, Leader of Opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif contended that the PM came up with absurd explanations as he was witnessing power slipping away. He stressed that Khan's downfall was solely due to the corruption and incompetence of his government.

Taking a dig at the PTI chief, Sharif raked up the 'London Plan' - a reference to a meeting held in the UK's capital city between Khan and other parties to plan the ouster of the PML(N) government in 2014 via violent protests and dharna.

When you see power slipping away, you come up with absurd explanations. He who came to power through a London plan sees conspiracy in everything. Make no mistake you have lost because you fooled masses & presided over a corrupt & extremely incompetent government. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 27, 2022

Imran Khan's test of survival

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan-led government is under fire over the surging inflation, increasing debt, misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US President Joe Biden's snub.

On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Khan. As PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents.

On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats. As it requires at least 172 out of 342 votes to topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has reached out to PML(Q), BAP and MQM-P. While 13 PTI MPs have openly expressed displeasure with the government's functioning, at least 14 other parliamentarians of the ruling party are also likely to vote against the 1992 World Cup-winning captain during the no-trust motion.

On Sunday, JWP chief Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, who was serving as the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, joined the opposition.