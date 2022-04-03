'Imran Khan Has Thrown A Bomb At Pakistan's Law Today,' Says PPP's Sherry Rehman

Hours after the Deputy Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Qasim Suri abruptly rejected the ‘no-confidence’ motion in the Pakistan Assembly sans any votes, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan and his administration, accusing him of bringing a law crisis in the country by allegedly violating Article 6 of Pakistan's Constitution.

While addressing the media, Sherry Rehman stated, "You like Modi ji's (Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi) foreign policy. If you would have told us, we would have taken steps on security threats. You didn't give the state a nuclear test. No one has any risk from you. Deputy speaker and speaker, what they did today is very wrong. We are not running from elections. Imran Khan has thrown a bomb at the law today. We won't conduct elections if things are not taking a turn in a legitimate way."

The PPP leader went on to add, "Today, he (Imran) is standing like a kid and saying that somebody else (United States) wants to dethrone him. You are not someone who has made major sacrifices for this country. You are not the martyred Benazir Bhutto who had bravely fought with the enemies. These people, including the speaker, call us traitors, but they themselves violated Article 6 of the Constitution. We should not take the law so lightly. This law crisis can be very dangerous for Pakistan. I hope that the Supreme Court takes note of this."

Earlier in the day, newly inducted Law Minister Fawad Hussain iterated the foreign conspiracy theory priorly voiced by Imran Khan. Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser, rejected the no-confidence motion against incumbent PM Imran Khan, calling it unconstitutional. The Deputy Speaker declared the no-trust motion against the Constitution of Pakistan and is corrupted with elements of foreign entities.

Imran Khan moves for fresh elections

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a televised address, called for fresh elections stating that it is the people of Pakistan who will now determine the destiny of the nation.

In this address to the people, Khan said, “The people must decide on what they want and not foreigners. I call on the country to prepare for fresh elections and the people will only decide the future of the country and not choose foreigners or any corrupt people.”Furthermore, he went to ask President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Assemblies. The PTI leader said that it is a democratic society and after dissolving these, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin.