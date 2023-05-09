Imran Khan Hearing LIVE: Ex-PM Leaves Islamabad HC In Cavalcade, En Route Lahore Residence

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/PTIofficial
PTI chief Imran Khan leaves Islamabad High Court after being granted security clearance. The ex-PM is being transported in a security cavalcade to his Lahore residence at Zaman Park.
The former prime minister left in the Islamabad deputy inspector general’s (security) vehicle along with state security, reported Dawn.
A few moments earlier, the Islamabad police had tweeted that Islamabad's IG himself was reviewing the security arrangements.
"Court orders will be fully implemented. Islamabad Police is responsible for Imran Khan's security. Imran Khan's cooperation is essential in this regard. The Supreme Court has entrusted the responsibility of Imran Khan to the Islamabad Police. Road clearance is being taken," added Islamabad Police.
Khan is reportedly scheduled to address the public from his Lahore residence on Saturday morning (May 13).
Reports have said that Imran Khan was allowed to leave from another exit and not the main doorway.
'I am telling the people to be ready for Full fleged protest': Imran Khan had earlier said in a video message on Twitter.
PTI chief, in a video message to the media and public has alleged that "they" are making excuses and not letting him leave the Islamabad High Court even though he is legally free at the moment.
He emphasised that it has been three hours and that they "have kidnapped me".
"It is the bas intention of the people," Imran Khan alleged saying that "the people" wanted to do something again.
"The whole "kaum" should be ready now. When decisions of courts are not followed, people should raise voice," he added.
PTI Chairman @ImranKhanPTI exclusive video message: pic.twitter.com/u8tahpk5TN— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023
PTI Chairman @ImranKhanPTI exclusive video message: pic.twitter.com/u8tahpk5TN— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023
Sources say that internet services have been restored in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.
Mobile broadband is also being restored across Pakistan after a three-day closure, media reported, quoting the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority.
"Imran Khan has been surrounded unannounced, his security team has been harassed and attempts have been made to damage the armored vehicle," said a PTI official.
"The sudden firing also seems to be an indication of a well-planned plan The immediate release of Imran Khan to Lahore Zaman Park should be made possible."
عمران خان کو غیر اعلانیہ محصور کیا ہوا ہے ان کی سیکورٹی ٹیم لو ہراساں اور آرمرڈ گاڑی کو نقصان پہنچانے کی کوشش کی گئی ہے۔ اچانک فائرنگ بھی کسی طے شدہ منصوبہ بندی کا شاخسانہ محسوس ہورہی ہے— Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) May 12, 2023
عمران خان کی لاہور زمان پارک رہائی کو فوری ممکن بنایا جائے۔ #میں_بھی_عمران_خان_ہوں pic.twitter.com/ZTt7AaZgQs
PTI chief Imran Khan's security clearance has been granted and reports state that he is set to depart shortly from the Islamabad High Court towards his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.
'Green signal is given, Khan will leave in about 5-10 minutes': Khan’s lawyer
A convoy will accompany the ex-PM through the night journey. He is reportedly scheduled to deliver an address tomorrow from his residence.
Lahore is the provincial capital of the eastern province of Punjab and is located 380km (236 miles) south of Islamabad, the federal capital.
Reports have stated that Imran Khan wants to record a video message after the Internet service is restored.
Additionally, Khan will leave the Islamabad High Court soon as security has been cleared as requested by him, sources say.
Islamabad High Court has reported that the capital’s inspector general of police has reached the court and is currently conferring with PTI Chief Imran Khan.
Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar had said that the police were demanding that Imran “gives them a video message, in which he should take responsibility for exiting the court in these circumstances”.
Speaking to Dawn.com after firing outside the Islamabad High Court, he said this is such a “strange” claim that Imran Khan has been granted such major relief.
“Why would our workers shoot now? Today is a happy day [for us].
“Now they are telling us they cannot let him out because of the security situation,” he added.
Dawn quoted SSP Masood Bangash who told the media outside the court that gunshots were being fired from the direction of Mehrabadi, near the capital’s G-11 sector.
He added that “people are getting close”, without specifying whom.
“You tell us, how can we transport Imran Khan [from the Islamabad High Court] in this situation; we are awaiting security clearance,” Bangash added.
PTI chief Imran Khan appealed to his workers to remain peaceful. He also urged the centre to open the roads to Islamabad so "we can leave" for his Lahore residence.
It has also been reported that Pakistan President Arif Alvi isn’t being allowed to go the court due to security clearance.
Islamabad police has reported that there was no casualty reported in the recent incident of firing in the capital, near the vicinity of the Islamabad High Court.
It is reported that Imran Khan is currently in the premises of the court awaiting safe passage to Lahore.
ترجمان اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس ۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 12, 2023
فائرنگ سے کوئی جانی نقصان نہیں ہوا ۔
تمام پولیس اہلکار محفوظ رہے ہیں۔
سرچ ٹیمیں قرب و جوار میں جائزہ لے رہی ہیں ۔
#ICTP #Islamabad
Firing being heard all around Islamabad highcourt! Asim Munir & Sanaullah you're dragging the state into more choas! For the love of Allah cut this cowardness & let Khan leave! Ghatiya log!#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/9Od5aSO7Rn— Momina Abid (@Momina_Abidd) May 12, 2023
Islamabad High Court has reported that the capital’s inspector general of police has reached the court and is currently conferring with PTI Chief Imran Khan.
Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar had said that police were demanding that Imran “gives them a video message, in which he should take responsibility for exiting the court in these circumstances”.
Speaking to Dawn.com after firing outside the Islamabad High Court, he said this is such a “strange” claim that Imran Khan has been granted such major relief.
“Why would our workers shoot now? Today is a happy day [for us].
“Now they are telling us they cannot let him out because of the security situation,” he added.
"Spokesman Islamabad Capital Police. : Security Alert! Firing on the police in the area of G-11 and G-13 in Islamabad," tweeted the police force.
The situation is being monitored.
ترجمان اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس ۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 12, 2023
: سیکیورٹی الرٹ!
اسلام آباد میں جی الیون اور جی تھرٹین کے علاقے میں پولیس پر فائرنگ
صورتحال کو مانیٹر کیا جا رہا یے۔
چیف جسٹس آف پاکستان کو کل یہ بھی کہنا چاہیے تھا کہ آپ قوم کا ساٹھ ارب روپیہ لوٹ کر آئیں ہیں تو آپ کو مل کر بڑی خوشی ہوئی۔ قائد مسلم لیگ ن میاں نواز شریف pic.twitter.com/mKFYtPEBSX— PMLN (@pmln_org) May 12, 2023
#BREAKING on 'Burning Question' | Maryam Nawaz Sharif targets Pakistan Chief Justice over Imran Khan verdict.#Pakistan #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/I81vOFEfG9— Republic (@republic) May 12, 2023
Islamabad police’s brutality against peaceful Pakistanis gathered in solidarity with Imran Khan #PakistanUnderFascism pic.twitter.com/5ZlX8ZHxQy— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023
Imran Khan’s lawyer received written decision from the court. He will leave for Lahore in a convoy of his workers shortly, sources have said.
PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Twitter that treating former Prime Minister Imran Khan as a “royal guest” was an “insult to the martyrs and Ghazis of the country”.
"Being the Chief Justice does not mean enslaving the state to a person who has burnt every symbol of national honor and national defense to ashes through his pet thugs," tweeted Sharif.
"Chief Justice! You are no longer the judiciary, the constitution and law have become a threat to the justice system and national security. You have lost your dignity after becoming a facilitator of a terrorist playing with the country's destiny - you are using your chair for Imran's politics so now be prepared for political backlash," she added.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Friday claimed that he was hit on the head with batons as Rangers personnel arrested him in the Al-Qadir Trust case earlier this week.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his gratitude to the judiciary of the country, on behalf of the public, for granting him bail.
While speaking to reporters inside the courtroom today, the PTI Chairman criticised that the “law of the jungle” prevails outside the courts, where “only one man” is making the decisions.
A reporter from Pakistan-based WE News reported:
Well done @ZubairAlikhanUN 👍🏼 exclusive interview from the High Court.— Rizwan Ghilzai (Student of Arshad Sharif) (@RizwanGhilzai) May 12, 2023
pic.twitter.com/0EI082msAW
Islamabad police have reminded Pakistan citizens that Section 144 — a provision for restricting public gatherings — remains imposed in the capital and resultantly, “no protest is allowed in the Red Zone”.
“Law is equal for all. Legal action will be taken against the violators,” police said in a tweet.
The PTI has said that party chairman Imran Khan will depart for his Zaman Park residence in Lahore from the Islamabad High Court.
چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ سے زمان پارک لاہور جائیں گے— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023
اسلام آباد سے لاہور تک کارکنان اور سپورٹرز چئیرمین عمران خان کے ہمراہ ہوں گے
زمان پارک میں بھی لاہور کے کارکنان اور اسپورٹرز اپنے لیڈر کیساتھ ہونگےانشاللہ
The Paksitan federal government has decided to hold grand rallies in solidarity with Pakistan Army across country.
The meeting of the Pakistan government coalition partners led by PM Shehbaz Sharif reached the conclusion that an emergency would not be declared in the country.
The coalition government has decided to hold a grand sit-in against the Supreme Court decision on ex-Pak PM Imran Khan in front of the court. The federal govt will hold grand rallies across the country in solidarity with Pakistan Army, as per sources.
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took to twitter and updated about former PM's schedule. It wrote, 'Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan will go to Zaman Park Lahore from Islamabad High Court.' Further, it added, 'Workers and supporters will accompany Chairman Imran Khan from Islamabad to Lahore.'
چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ سے زمان پارک لاہور جائیں گے— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023
اسلام آباد سے لاہور تک کارکنان اور سپورٹرز چئیرمین عمران خان کے ہمراہ ہوں گے
زمان پارک میں بھی لاہور کے کارکنان اور اسپورٹرز اپنے لیڈر کیساتھ ہونگےانشاللہ
Pakistan Senator Azam Swati has praised the Islamabad High Court's decision to grant bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in a video message.
“I would like to send a message to those few people who think they are greater than the law and Constitution since the past 40 years,” he said. “They think they are kings without crowns, they have destroyed every institution of the country.”
Senator @AzamKhanSwatiPk’s exclusive message: pic.twitter.com/5X5kSpcqkI— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023
He emphasised the importance of upholding the law in the country and urged justice-dispensing institutions to contribute towards maintaining peace in the country.
According to the Islamabad police, a total of 493 people have been arrested since May 9 in connection with the protests that broke out after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
Of these, five people have been released due to lack of evidence, while three have been released on bail.
اسلام آباد پولیس نے 9 مئی آج تک سے 493 افراد کو گرفتار کیا۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 12, 2023
5 افراد کو ثبوت نہ ہونے کی وجہ سے رہا کیا گیا۔
3 افراد ضمانت پر ہیں۔#ICTP