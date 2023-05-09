Last Updated:

Imran Khan Hearing LIVE: Ex-PM Leaves Islamabad HC In Cavalcade, En Route Lahore Residence

Amid the rising political turmoil in Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by the Pakistani Ranger Forces earlier this week. On Thursday, he was released from custody after the Supreme Court declared his arrest null and void. Islamabad HC has ruled that Khan will remain arrest-proof until May 17 and has urged the centre to ensure the ex-PM's security.

Imran Khan

22:54 IST, May 12th 2023
BREAKING: Imran Khan leaves Islamabad High Court with state security

PTI chief Imran Khan leaves Islamabad High Court after being granted security clearance. The ex-PM is being transported in a security cavalcade to his Lahore residence at Zaman Park.

The former prime minister left in the Islamabad deputy inspector general’s (security) vehicle along with state security, reported Dawn.

A few moments earlier, the Islamabad police had tweeted that Islamabad's IG himself was reviewing the security arrangements. 

"Court orders will be fully implemented. Islamabad Police is responsible for Imran Khan's security. Imran Khan's cooperation is essential in this regard. The Supreme Court has entrusted the responsibility of Imran Khan to the Islamabad Police. Road clearance is being taken," added Islamabad Police. 

Khan is reportedly scheduled to address the public from his Lahore residence on Saturday morning (May 13).

22:50 IST, May 12th 2023
FIRST VISUAL: Imran Khan's cavalcade at the ready at Islamabad High Court
IK IHC

Reports have said that Imran Khan was allowed to leave from another exit and not the main doorway.

'I am telling the people to be ready for Full fleged protest': Imran Khan had earlier said in a video message on Twitter.

22:50 IST, May 12th 2023
'It has been 3 hours, they are making excuses and not letting me go, they have kidnapped me': Imran Khan

PTI chief, in a video message to the media and public has alleged that "they" are making excuses and not letting him leave the Islamabad High Court even though he is legally free at the moment. 

He emphasised that it has been three hours and that they "have kidnapped me". 

"It is the bas intention of the people," Imran Khan alleged saying that "the people" wanted to do something again. 

"The whole "kaum" should be ready now. When decisions of courts are not followed, people should raise voice," he added. 

22:42 IST, May 12th 2023
BREAKING: Imran Khan posts video message from inside Islamabad High Court
22:29 IST, May 12th 2023
BREAKING: Internet restored in Islamabad

Sources say that internet services have been restored in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

Mobile broadband is also being restored across Pakistan after a three-day closure, media reported, quoting the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority.

22:26 IST, May 12th 2023
WATCH: PTI alleges Imran Khan’s security team harassed, with attempts made to damage transport vehicle

"Imran Khan has been surrounded unannounced, his security team has been harassed and attempts have been made to damage the armored vehicle," said a PTI official.

"The sudden firing also seems to be an indication of a well-planned plan The immediate release of Imran Khan to Lahore Zaman Park should be made possible."

 

22:21 IST, May 12th 2023
BREAKING: Imran Khan's security clearance granted, to leave IHC shortly

PTI chief Imran Khan's security clearance has been granted and reports state that he is set to depart shortly from the Islamabad High Court towards his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. 

'Green signal is given, Khan will leave in about 5-10 minutes': Khan’s lawyer

A convoy will accompany the ex-PM through the night journey. He is reportedly scheduled to deliver an address tomorrow from his residence.

Lahore is the provincial capital of the eastern province of Punjab and is located 380km (236 miles) south of Islamabad, the federal capital.

22:17 IST, May 12th 2023
Imran Khan to record video message after restoration of internet service: Reports

Reports have stated that Imran Khan wants to record a video message after the Internet service is restored.

Additionally, Khan will leave the Islamabad High Court soon as security has been cleared as requested by him, sources say.

22:14 IST, May 12th 2023
Islamabad Police IG reaches IHC to confer with Imran Khan

Islamabad High Court has reported that the capital’s inspector general of police has reached the court and is currently conferring with PTI Chief Imran Khan.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar had said that the police were demanding that Imran “gives them a video message, in which he should take responsibility for exiting the court in these circumstances”.

Speaking to Dawn.com after firing outside the Islamabad High Court, he said this is such a “strange” claim that Imran Khan has been granted such major relief.

“Why would our workers shoot now? Today is a happy day [for us].

“Now they are telling us they cannot let him out because of the security situation,” he added.

21:59 IST, May 12th 2023
Awaiting security clearance to let Imran Khan leave IHC: Official

Dawn quoted SSP Masood Bangash who told the media outside the court that gunshots were being fired from the direction of Mehrabadi, near the capital’s G-11 sector.

He added that “people are getting close”, without specifying whom.

“You tell us, how can we transport Imran Khan [from the Islamabad High Court] in this situation; we are awaiting security clearance,” Bangash added.

21:57 IST, May 12th 2023
Imran Khan urges peace as President Alvi denied court visit

PTI chief Imran Khan appealed to his workers to remain peaceful. He also urged the centre to open the roads to Islamabad so "we can leave" for his Lahore residence.

It has also been reported that Pakistan President Arif Alvi isn’t being allowed to go the court due to security clearance. 

21:54 IST, May 12th 2023
No casualty in firing, all policemen safe: Islamabad police

Islamabad police has reported that there was no casualty reported in the recent incident of firing in the capital, near the vicinity of the Islamabad High Court.

It is reported that Imran Khan is currently in the premises of the court awaiting safe passage to Lahore.

21:49 IST, May 12th 2023
BREAKING: Loud gunfire reported outside Islamabad High Court
21:47 IST, May 12th 2023
Islamabad Police IG reaches IHC to confer with Imran Khan

Islamabad High Court has reported that the capital’s inspector general of police has reached the court and is currently conferring with PTI Chief Imran Khan.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar had said that police were demanding that Imran “gives them a video message, in which he should take responsibility for exiting the court in these circumstances”.

Speaking to Dawn.com after firing outside the Islamabad High Court, he said this is such a “strange” claim that Imran Khan has been granted such major relief.

“Why would our workers shoot now? Today is a happy day [for us].

“Now they are telling us they cannot let him out because of the security situation,” he added.

21:15 IST, May 12th 2023
BREAKING: Islamabad police issues security alert on reported incidents of firing

"Spokesman Islamabad Capital Police. : Security Alert! Firing on the police in the area of G-11 and G-13 in Islamabad," tweeted the police force.

The situation is being monitored.

21:10 IST, May 12th 2023
WATCH: Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif comments on the Chief Justice & Imran Khan's interaction
21:00 IST, May 12th 2023
WATCH: Maryam Nawaz Sharif targets Pakistan Chief Justice
20:46 IST, May 12th 2023
WATCH: PTI shares video of Islamabad police assaulting protestors
20:36 IST, May 12th 2023
Imran Khan to leave for Lahore in convoy of supporters from Islamabad high court

Imran Khan’s lawyer received written decision from the court. He will leave for Lahore in a convoy of his workers shortly, sources have said.

20:28 IST, May 12th 2023
Maryam Nawaz Sharif targets Chief Justice, says treating Imran Khan like a "royal guest"

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Twitter that treating former Prime Minister Imran Khan as a “royal guest” was an “insult to the martyrs and Ghazis of the country”.

"Being the Chief Justice does not mean enslaving the state to a person who has burnt every symbol of national honor and national defense to ashes through his pet thugs," tweeted Sharif.

"Chief Justice! You are no longer the judiciary, the constitution and law have become a threat to the justice system and national security. You have lost your dignity after becoming a facilitator of a terrorist playing with the country's destiny - you are using your chair for Imran's politics so now be prepared for political backlash," she added.

20:22 IST, May 12th 2023
Imran claims 'hit on head' during arrest on May 9

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Friday claimed that he was hit on the head with batons as Rangers personnel arrested him in the Al-Qadir Trust case earlier this week.

20:14 IST, May 12th 2023
PTI chief Imran Khan thanks judiciary on behalf of the public

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his gratitude to the judiciary of the country, on behalf of the public, for granting him bail.

While speaking to reporters inside the courtroom today, the PTI Chairman criticised that the “law of the jungle” prevails outside the courts, where “only one man” is making the decisions.

A reporter from Pakistan-based WE News reported:

 

20:02 IST, May 12th 2023
Section 144 still enforced in capital, no protests in Red Zone: Islamabad Police

Islamabad police have reminded Pakistan citizens that Section 144 — a provision for restricting public gatherings — remains imposed in the capital and resultantly, “no protest is allowed in the Red Zone”.

“Law is equal for all. Legal action will be taken against the violators,” police said in a tweet.

19:42 IST, May 12th 2023
Imran Khan to depart for Zaman Park residence in Lahore from IHC: PTI

The PTI has said that party chairman Imran Khan will depart for his Zaman Park residence in Lahore from the Islamabad High Court.

 

19:32 IST, May 12th 2023
Shehbaz Sharif govt to hold rallies across Pakistan to support army

The Paksitan federal government has decided to hold grand rallies in solidarity with Pakistan Army across country.

19:13 IST, May 12th 2023
Emergency won't be imposed in Pakistan: Pak coalition meeting decision

The meeting of the Pakistan government coalition partners led by PM Shehbaz Sharif reached the conclusion that an emergency would not be declared in the country.

19:08 IST, May 12th 2023
Pakistan govt to stage protest in front of Supreme Court

The coalition government has decided to hold a grand sit-in against the Supreme Court decision on ex-Pak PM Imran Khan in front of the court. The federal govt will hold grand rallies across the country in solidarity with Pakistan Army, as per sources.

18:59 IST, May 12th 2023
Imran Khan will go from Islamabad HC to Zaman Park Lahore

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took to twitter and updated about former PM's schedule. It wrote, 'Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan will go to Zaman Park Lahore from Islamabad High Court.' Further, it added, 'Workers and supporters will accompany Chairman Imran Khan from Islamabad to Lahore.'

 

18:30 IST, May 12th 2023
PTI stalwart Azam Swati hails IHC decision on Imran Khan

Pakistan Senator Azam Swati has praised the Islamabad High Court's decision to grant bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in a video message.

“I would like to send a message to those few people who think they are greater than the law and Constitution since the past 40 years,” he said. “They think they are kings without crowns, they have destroyed every institution of the country.”

He emphasised the importance of upholding the law in the country and urged justice-dispensing institutions to contribute towards maintaining peace in the country.

18:30 IST, May 12th 2023
493 people arrested since May 9: Islamabad Police

According to the Islamabad police, a total of 493 people have been arrested since May 9 in connection with the protests that broke out after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Of these, five people have been released due to lack of evidence, while three have been released on bail.

