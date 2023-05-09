Imran Khan Hearing LIVE: Ex-PM Leaves Islamabad HC In Cavalcade, En Route Lahore Residence

PTI chief Imran Khan leaves Islamabad High Court after being granted security clearance. The ex-PM is being transported in a security cavalcade to his Lahore residence at Zaman Park.

The former prime minister left in the Islamabad deputy inspector general’s (security) vehicle along with state security, reported Dawn.

A few moments earlier, the Islamabad police had tweeted that Islamabad's IG himself was reviewing the security arrangements.

"Court orders will be fully implemented. Islamabad Police is responsible for Imran Khan's security. Imran Khan's cooperation is essential in this regard. The Supreme Court has entrusted the responsibility of Imran Khan to the Islamabad Police. Road clearance is being taken," added Islamabad Police.

Khan is reportedly scheduled to address the public from his Lahore residence on Saturday morning (May 13).