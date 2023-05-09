Imran Khan Hearing LIVE: Pakistan Parliament Debates Former Pak PM Issue

Quick links:
Image: Twitter - @PTI
Imran Khan's announcement came as the hearing of his plea in Islamabad High Court got halted for Friday prayers. As per Republic sources, Khan said, whatever happened to him was "not right". "NAB's attitude was not right, I was hit on the head at the time of arrest, how could I stop it in the air? "What happened is not right. This country is mine. The people are mine. I was in the High Court. I was killed. Rangers arrested me. I said this is my country. My people are peaceful. I will not resist arrest," he asserted. "I Said this is my country, My people are peaceful, I will not resist arrest, I have secured bail in all cases they cannont arrest me like this," he added.
Former Pakistan Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry detained in Rawalpindi has been shifted to Islamabad jail under tight security.
Imran Khan's party leader Fawad Chaudhry was ‘arrested’ from Pak's SC premises on May 11.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry arrested from outside Pakistan Supreme Court premises as protests continue in the wake of #ImranKhanArrest, reports Pakistan's media— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023
Just as the hearing of Imran Khan's bail plea is halted for Friday prayers, Pakistan Parliament debates over Khan's issue. Khan has appeared in Islamabad HC for seeking bail in Al-Qadir Trust case.
#LIVE | Hearing halted in Islamabad High Court for Friday prayers; Pakistan Parliament debates on Imran Khan's corruption cases.
As per a social media user, heavy firing, and shelling have been going on the Srinagar highway. He further wrote that a large number of Punjab Police, Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court are conspiring to arrest Imran Khan in bogus cases once again.
اس وقت سری نگر ہائی وے پر شدید فائرنگ، شیلنگ کی جا رہی ہے اور اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ کے باہر پنجاب پولیس، رینجرز کی بڑی تعداد عمران خان کو ایک بار پھر بوگس کیسز میں گرفتار کرنے کی سازش کر رہی ہے۔#میں_بھی_عمران_خان_ہوں pic.twitter.com/UtRiguN2p8— Zeeshan Imran (@zeeshanimranpti) May 12, 2023
Police have been dispatched to Islamabad Chowk as some miscreants have been seen at the chowk. They have slings and sticks, as per the Islamabad police. With Imran Khan expressing fear of being arrested again while talking to the media after the court proceedings have been stopped for Friday prayers, his protestors are getting ready to prevent his arrest.
اسلام آباد چوک پر کچھ شرپسند عناصر دیکھے گئے ہیں۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 12, 2023
ان کے پاس غلیلیں اور ڈنڈے ہیں۔
اسلام آباد چوک کی طرف پولیس روانہ کردی گئی ہے۔#ICTP
Islamabad High Court adjourned Imran Khan's hearing for Friday prayers. The hearing will commence after prayers now.
Pakistan Army deployed outside Islamabad High Court and 2-tier security inside HC. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf calls emergency meeting ahead of Imran Khan's hearing.
As the hearing began in Islamabad Hight Court, Khan's supporters started raising pro-Khan slogans. When Imran Khan was asked various questions, Imran Khan put his finger on his mouth and signaled to remain silent. However, later the slogans continued. The court expressed its discontent over the sloganeering.
Security has been upgraded outside and inside the Islamabad High Court. Police and rangers have fortified the HC. Even a bomb squad has been present inside the court. Army has been deployed in the red zone.
ریڈ زون میں فوج تعینات ہے ۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 12, 2023
فوج کے دستوں کا گشت جاری ہے۔
اسلام آباد کے امن عامہ پر کوئی سمجھوتہ نہیں کیا جائے گا۔
اسلام آباد میں حالات معمول کے مطابق ہیں۔
#LIVE | Pakistan Army deployed outside Islamabad High Court and 2-tier security inside HC. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf calls emergency meeting ahead of Imran Khan's hearing.#ImranKhan #IslamabadHighCourt #Pakistan #PTI https://t.co/DSS6JLOf9v pic.twitter.com/p1Kk3gWmWH— Republic (@republic) May 12, 2023
An emergency meeting has reportedly been conducted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership. The leadership as per sources has consulted on the statement of arresting Imran Khan again in false cases of Rana Sanaullah. If he is arrested again in a false case, as per sources, the protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will continue in all districts including Islamabad.
Imran Khan has expressed fear of getting arrested again outside the court even if his bail is granted by the Islamabad High Court. Previously, Khan has been granted relief from arrest in court premises. A two-member special division bench is hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea today in Al-Qadir Trust case.
"We are hopeful that bail will be granted by the High Court," Faisal Hussain Chaudhry, a lawyer for Khan told reporters.
Over 50 people have been arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court. Thousands are outside the court as Imran Khan arrived for his anticipatory bail plea hearing. Khan is now in courtroom No. 2 where the hearing will start shortly.
یا اللہ ہمارے قائد عمران خان کی حفاظت کے لیے اپنے فرشتے بھیج دے یا اللہ آپ ہی مدد کے لیے ہیں، یا اللہ قائد عمران خان کو اپنے حفظ و امان میں رکھنا!!— PTI Islamabad (@PTIOfficialISB) May 12, 2023
أمين يارب العالمين 🤲 #چلو_چلو_اسلام_آباد_چلو pic.twitter.com/RAmspmViTL
اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ کے اطراف سے غیر متعلقہ افراد کو ہٹادیا گیا ہے۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 12, 2023
ڈی آئی جی آپریشنز شہزاد بخاری تمام عمل کی نگرانی کررہے ہیں۔#ICTP #Islamabad
Pakistan's Army has been deployed outside the Islamabad HC as Imran Khan arrives at the court to seek anticipatory bail.
Thousands of people including Khan's supporters are present outside as well as inside the court. The case will be heard in courtroom No. 2. Imran Khan is now in the courtroom after completion of the biometric process. The hearing of the case will commence shortly.
A heavy contingent of police & Rangers has been deployed outside Islamabad High Court on the appearance #imran_Khan . Yesterday Supreme Court Of Pakistan declares Imran Khan arrest illegal.#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/I1vlG8jxPl— Shaina bhatti (@Shainabhatti2) May 12, 2023
As Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief arrives at Islamabad HC for seeking anticipatory bail, the courtroom has been jam-packed with people. Thousands of Khan's supporters are also present outside the court. Imran Khan is currently in the biometric room. Court's hearing will start shortly. Previously, Khan has been granted relief from arrest in court premises.
عمران خان اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ میں۔۔#میں_بھی_عمران_خان_ہوں— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023
pic.twitter.com/1Fw2ATlZPu
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan reaches Islamabad High Court. Khan has been taken to court amid high security. Earlier court stopped the proceedings. A bail application for Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case has been filed in the Islamabad High Court. A two-member bench will hear the case shortly.
Former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in Islamabad High Court.
Following his release from custody on Thursday, Imran Khan was seen at his Islamabad Police Lines guest house today. Take a look-
PTI chief Imran Khan will be delivering a speech on Friday as thousands of his supporters will assemble on the Srinagar Islamabad highway, according to the party's official Twitter handle.
"Thousands of peaceful Pakistanis from across the country will gather at Srinagar Highway G-13 Islamabad this morning to express solidarity with Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. After appearing in the Islamabad High Court, Chairman Imran Khan will address this place," read a tweet by PTI.
چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان سے اظہار یکجہتی کے لیے ملک بھر سے ہزاروں پرامن پاکستانی آج صبح سرینگر ہائی وے G-13 اسلام آباد پر جمع ہوں گے— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023
اسلام باد ہائی کورٹ میں پیشی کے بعد چئیرمین عمران خان اس مقام پر خطاب کریں گے #چلو_چلو_اسلام_آباد_چلو. #میں_بھی_عمران_خان_ہوں pic.twitter.com/6D6yB6H4Nt
Defence expert Major General AK Siwach (Retd) spoke exclusively to Republic after the Islamabad High Court ordered the suspension of Toshakhana case proceedings on Friday. Here is what he said-
After Pakistan SC calls Imran Khan's arrest illegal, now Toshakhana case proceedings stopped by Islamabad High Court. Defence Expert Major General AK Siwach (Retd) speaks to Republic on the same.
The Islamabad High Court ordered the suspension of the Toshakhana case proceedings until further notice. The move comes as a major relief for embattled PTI chief Imran Khan.
Big relief for former Pakistan PM and PTI chief as Islamabad High Court orders to stop Toshakhana case proceedings.
#LIVE | Big relief for former Pakistan PM and PTI chief Imran Khan as Islamabad High Court orders to stop Toshakhana case proceedings.#ImranKhan #IslamabadHighCourt #Pakistan #PTI https://t.co/JBOJSkzlid pic.twitter.com/QkxL0j25PD— Republic (@republic) May 12, 2023
PTI chief Imran Khan's release from custody on Thursday has sparked outrage among leaders of the ruling coalition. According to Dawn, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Khan's release shows that "double standards" exist in the judiciary. “On the other hand, leaders of the ruling coalition had been sent on remand for more than six months for committing no offence,” he said.
“Today the Supreme Court has ensured whether Imran Khan was given proper facilities during detention. But for others, the apex court has not shown such emotions,” he added.
According to a tweet by PTI, independent media giants like NPR were "not allowed to cover the proceedings of Imran Khan’s case in Supreme Court" on Thursday.
Independent media was not allowed to cover the proceedings of Imran Khan’s case in Supreme Court.— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 11, 2023
“What are you hiding from? What are you ashamed of?”, asks @diaahadid of NPR.#PakistanUnderSiege pic.twitter.com/qKzqyc7uaA
Ahead of Imran Khan's hearing in the Islamabad High Court today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf exhorted his supporters to come together to "express solidarity" with the PTI chief. "Thousands of peaceful Pakistanis from across the country will gather at Srinagar Highway G-13 Islamabad this morning to express solidarity with Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. After appearing in the Islamabad High Court, Chairman Imran Khan will address this place," it tweeted.
"Internet services have been shut down to cover the protests across the country and prevent people from interacting with each other. Still, people are not giving up and are standing with Imran Khan for the fourth consecutive day Reach Islamabad Srinagar Highway G-13 today at 11 am and welcome your captain!" it added.
چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان سے اظہار یکجہتی کے لیے ملک بھر سے ہزاروں پرامن پاکستانی آج صبح سرینگر ہائی وے G-13 اسلام آباد پر جمع ہوں گے— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023
اسلام باد ہائی کورٹ میں پیشی کے بعد چئیرمین عمران خان اس مقام پر خطاب کریں گے #چلو_چلو_اسلام_آباد_چلو. #میں_بھی_عمران_خان_ہوں pic.twitter.com/eZGJmpl8GO
A day after his release from custody, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be appearing before the Islamabad High Court on the morning of Friday. Yesterday, the Supreme Court declared that his arrest was null and void. "The manner of execution of the arrest warrant issued by the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dated 01.05.2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case within the premises of the Islamabad High Court against petitioner is invalid and unlawful," it said in its written orders issued on Thursday.
The United States will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan, the Biden Administration said on Thursday, maintaining that it does not have a position on one candidate or the other.
"We continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan closely, and as the US has said before, we don’t have a position on one candidate or one political party versus another. What our interest is a safe and secure, prosperous Pakistan. That is in the interest of the US-Pakistan relations, and we call for the respect of democratic principles and the rule of law around the world," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.
"Thousands of peaceful Pakistanis from all over the country will gather at Srinagar Highway G-13 Islamabad this morning to express solidarity with Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. Make sure you attend for the future," the PTI tweeted.
چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان سے اظہار یکجہتی کے لیے ملک بھر سے ہزاروں پرامن پاکستانی آج صبح سرینگر ہائی وے G-13 اسلام آباد پر جمع ہوں گے. حاضری یقینی بنائیں آپنے مستقبل کے لئے- #چلو_چلو_اسلام_آباد_چلو #میں_بھی_عمران_خان_ہوں pic.twitter.com/Yiih7ctUQp— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023
Imran Khan's party on Friday claimed that party leader Yasmin Rashid was arrested by the police. "PTI's Iron Lady@Dr_YasminRashid has been arrested! They think they can stop this movement by these arrests, they don't know that Pakistan has changed forever, we are all Imran Khan now," the party informed through its Twitter handle.
PTI's Iron Lady @Dr_YasminRashid has been arrested! They think they can stop this movement by these arrests, they don't know that Pakistan has changed forever, we are all Imran Khan now. #میں_بھی_عمران_خان_ہوں pic.twitter.com/1OioE3Q06l— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023
The police crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders continues as Dr Shireen Mazari, the party’s Senior Vice President, was arrested by Islamabad Police from his residence in Islamabad. She was arrested in a pre-dawn raid at her residence in the federal capital on Friday.
Our SVP Dr Shireen Mazari is being abducted in this precise moment. Police has also entered with guns her home, reaching a new low. Extremely shameful! pic.twitter.com/JKuqE1uosm— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 11, 2023
we're here at Dundas Square,Downtown Toronto. @NaikRooh @agentjay2009 pic.twitter.com/5QEQvoKZS8— Faiza Umer (@faizaumar) May 12, 2023
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the PM House in Islamabad on Thursday and discussed the Supreme Court's order on Imran Khan's arrest.
The two leaders discussed the Supreme Court's order declaring PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest unlawful and deliberate the future course of action, the Pakistan Muslim League-N said in a tweet. Maulana Fazlur Rahman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Pakistan Democratic Movement, met Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister's House. Detailed consultation on the current political situation in the country. Attacks on state institutions and damage to government property by PTI workers were also strongly condemned in the meeting," PML-N added.
🚨 Former Minister for human rights & SVP, Dr @ShireenMazari1 has been illegally abducted; adding to the list of countless abductions of PTI leadership, members & SM activists, by the fascist regime. Every day Pakistan is touching a new low.— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 11, 2023
PTI has given a call to Pakistanis to reach Islamabad tomorrow morning, to show solidarity with Pakistan’s most popular leader & chairman of Pakistan’s largest political party, Imran Khan, who was illegally abducted from court premises.— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 11, 2023
Patriotic Pakistanis of every age will… pic.twitter.com/Hgh5RPEl6T