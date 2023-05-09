Imran Khan Hearing LIVE: Pakistan Parliament Debates Former Pak PM Issue

Imran Khan's announcement came as the hearing of his plea in Islamabad High Court got halted for Friday prayers. As per Republic sources, Khan said, whatever happened to him was "not right". "NAB's attitude was not right, I was hit on the head at the time of arrest, how could I stop it in the air? "What happened is not right. This country is mine. The people are mine. I was in the High Court. I was killed. Rangers arrested me. I said this is my country. My people are peaceful. I will not resist arrest," he asserted. "I Said this is my country, My people are peaceful, I will not resist arrest, I have secured bail in all cases they cannont arrest me like this," he added.