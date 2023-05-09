Last Updated:

Imran Khan Hearing LIVE: Pakistan Parliament Debates Former Pak PM Issue

Amid the rising political turmoil in Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by the Pakistani Ranger Forces earlier this week. On Thursday, he was released from custody after the Supreme Court declared his arrest null and void.

14:29 IST, May 12th 2023
'What happened is not right,' says Imran Khan

Imran Khan's announcement came as the hearing of his plea in Islamabad High Court got halted for Friday prayers. As per Republic sources, Khan said, whatever happened to him was "not right". "NAB's attitude was not right, I was hit on the head at the time of arrest, how could I stop it in the air? "What happened is not right. This country is mine. The people are mine. I was in the High Court. I was killed. Rangers arrested me. I said this is my country. My people are peaceful. I will not resist arrest," he asserted. "I Said this is my country, My people are peaceful, I will not resist arrest, I have secured bail in all cases they cannont arrest me like this," he added. 

14:19 IST, May 12th 2023
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry shifted from Central Jail Adiala to Sub Jail Islamabad

Former Pakistan Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry detained in Rawalpindi has been shifted to Islamabad jail under tight security.

Imran Khan's party leader Fawad Chaudhry was ‘arrested’ from Pak's SC premises on May 11.

 

14:07 IST, May 12th 2023
Pakistan Parliament debates over Imran Khan's issue

Just as the hearing of Imran Khan's bail plea is halted for Friday prayers, Pakistan Parliament debates over Khan's issue. Khan has appeared in Islamabad HC for seeking bail in Al-Qadir Trust case.

13:58 IST, May 12th 2023
Heavy firing and shelling on the Srinagar highway

As per a social media user, heavy firing, and shelling have been going on the Srinagar highway. He further wrote that a large number of Punjab Police, Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court are conspiring to arrest Imran Khan in bogus cases once again.
 

 

13:58 IST, May 12th 2023
Police have been dispatched to Islamabad Chowk as chaos ensues

Police have been dispatched to Islamabad Chowk as some miscreants have been seen at the chowk. They have slings and sticks, as per the Islamabad police. With Imran Khan expressing fear of being arrested again while talking to the media after the court proceedings have been stopped for Friday prayers, his protestors are getting ready to prevent his arrest.

 

13:46 IST, May 12th 2023
Imran Khan's hearing adjourned for Friday prayers

Islamabad High Court adjourned Imran Khan's hearing for Friday prayers. The hearing will commence after prayers now.

13:43 IST, May 12th 2023
Pro-Imran Khan Sloganeering inside IHC

As the hearing began in Islamabad Hight Court, Khan's supporters started raising pro-Khan slogans. When Imran Khan was asked various questions, Imran Khan put his finger on his mouth and signaled to remain silent. However, later the slogans continued. The court expressed its discontent over the sloganeering. 

13:27 IST, May 12th 2023
Heavy contingent of Punjab Police reached the Islamabad High Court

Security has been upgraded outside and inside the Islamabad High Court. Police and rangers have fortified the HC. Even a bomb squad has been present inside the court. Army has been deployed in the red zone.

13:27 IST, May 12th 2023
Emergency meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership: Sources

An emergency meeting has reportedly been conducted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership. The leadership as per sources has consulted on the statement of arresting Imran Khan again in false cases of Rana Sanaullah. If he is arrested again in a false case, as per sources, the protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will continue in all districts including Islamabad.

13:17 IST, May 12th 2023
Imran Khan expresses fear of getting arrested again outside the court

Imran Khan has expressed fear of getting arrested again outside the court even if his bail is granted by the Islamabad High Court. Previously, Khan has been granted relief from arrest in court premises. A two-member special division bench is hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea today in Al-Qadir Trust case. 

"We are hopeful that bail will be granted by the High Court," Faisal Hussain Chaudhry, a lawyer for Khan told reporters.

13:13 IST, May 12th 2023
At least 50 get arrested from outside the Islamabad HC

Over 50 people have been arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court. Thousands are outside the court as Imran Khan arrived for his anticipatory bail plea hearing. Khan is now in courtroom No. 2 where the hearing will start shortly.

 

12:44 IST, May 12th 2023
Pak Army deployed outside Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Pakistan's Army has been deployed outside the Islamabad HC as Imran Khan arrives at the court to seek anticipatory bail.
Thousands of people including Khan's supporters are present outside as well as inside the court. The case will be heard in courtroom No. 2. Imran Khan is now in the courtroom after completion of the biometric process. The hearing of the case will commence shortly.

 

12:30 IST, May 12th 2023
Jampacked Courtroom in Islamabad HC

As Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief arrives at Islamabad HC for seeking anticipatory bail, the courtroom has been jam-packed with people. Thousands of Khan's supporters are also present outside the court. Imran Khan is currently in the biometric room. Court's hearing will start shortly. Previously, Khan has been granted relief from arrest in court premises.

12:12 IST, May 12th 2023
Imran Khan reaches Islamabad High Court

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan reaches Islamabad High Court. Khan has been taken to court amid high security. Earlier court stopped the proceedings. A bail application for Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case has been filed in the Islamabad High Court. A two-member bench will hear the case shortly.

11:42 IST, May 12th 2023
Imran Khan spotted at Islamabad Police Lines guest house

Following his release from custody on Thursday, Imran Khan was seen at his Islamabad Police Lines guest house today. Take a look- 

 

11:28 IST, May 12th 2023
Imran Khan set to address thousands of supporters

PTI chief Imran Khan will be delivering a speech on Friday as thousands of his supporters will assemble on the Srinagar Islamabad highway, according to the party's official Twitter handle. 

"Thousands of peaceful Pakistanis from across the country will gather at Srinagar Highway G-13 Islamabad this morning to express solidarity with Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. After appearing in the Islamabad High Court, Chairman Imran Khan will address this place," read a tweet by PTI. 

11:13 IST, May 12th 2023
Major General AK Siwach (Retd) on suspension of Toshakhana case proceedings

Defence expert Major General AK Siwach (Retd) spoke exclusively to Republic after the Islamabad High Court ordered the suspension of Toshakhana case proceedings on Friday. Here is what he said- 

11:03 IST, May 12th 2023
Toshakhana case proceedings suspended

The Islamabad High Court ordered the suspension of the Toshakhana case proceedings until further notice. The move comes as a major relief for embattled PTI chief Imran Khan. 

10:58 IST, May 12th 2023
PML-N leaders enraged by Imran Khan's release

PTI chief Imran Khan's release from custody on Thursday has sparked outrage among leaders of the ruling coalition. According to Dawn, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Khan's release shows that "double standards" exist in the judiciary. “On the other hand, leaders of the ruling coalition had been sent on remand for more than six months for committing no offence,” he said.

“Today the Supreme Court has ensured whether Imran Khan was given proper facilities during detention. But for others, the apex court has not shown such emotions,” he added. 

Read the full story here. 

10:53 IST, May 12th 2023
Media outlets denied to cover Imran Khan's proceedings in SC

According to a tweet by PTI, independent media giants like NPR were "not allowed to cover the proceedings of Imran Khan’s case in Supreme Court" on Thursday. 

10:23 IST, May 12th 2023
PTI urges Imran Khan's supporters to gather on Islamabad Highway

Ahead of Imran Khan's hearing in the Islamabad High Court today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf exhorted his supporters to come together to "express solidarity" with the PTI chief. "Thousands of peaceful Pakistanis from across the country will gather at Srinagar Highway G-13 Islamabad this morning to express solidarity with Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. After appearing in the Islamabad High Court, Chairman Imran Khan will address this place," it tweeted.

"Internet services have been shut down to cover the protests across the country and prevent people from interacting with each other. Still, people are not giving up and are standing with Imran Khan for the fourth consecutive day Reach Islamabad Srinagar Highway G-13 today at 11 am and welcome your captain!" it added. 

10:11 IST, May 12th 2023
Imran Khan set to appear before Islamabad High Court

A day after his release from custody, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be appearing before the Islamabad High Court on the morning of Friday. Yesterday, the Supreme Court declared that his arrest was null and void. "The manner of execution of the arrest warrant issued by the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dated 01.05.2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case within the premises of the Islamabad High Court against petitioner is invalid and unlawful," it said in its written orders issued on Thursday. 

08:52 IST, May 12th 2023
US will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan closely, says Official

The United States will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan, the Biden Administration said on Thursday, maintaining that it does not have a position on one candidate or the other.

"We continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan closely, and as the US has said before, we don’t have a position on one candidate or one political party versus another. What our interest is a safe and secure, prosperous Pakistan. That is in the interest of the US-Pakistan relations, and we call for the respect of democratic principles and the rule of law around the world," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

08:42 IST, May 12th 2023
PTI urges workers to peacefully gather in Islamabad to express solidarity with Imran Khan

"Thousands of peaceful Pakistanis from all over the country will gather at Srinagar Highway G-13 Islamabad this morning to express solidarity with Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. Make sure you attend for the future," the PTI tweeted.

 

08:38 IST, May 12th 2023
PTI's 'Iron Lady' Yasmin Rashid arrested

Imran Khan's party on Friday claimed that party leader Yasmin Rashid was arrested by the police. "PTI's Iron Lady@Dr_YasminRashid has been arrested! They think they can stop this movement by these arrests, they don't know that Pakistan has changed forever, we are all Imran Khan now," the party informed through its Twitter handle.

08:34 IST, May 12th 2023
PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested

The police crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders continues as Dr Shireen Mazari, the party’s Senior Vice President, was arrested by Islamabad Police from his residence in Islamabad. She was arrested in a pre-dawn raid at her residence in the federal capital on Friday.

06:12 IST, May 12th 2023
Amid sloganeering, PTI supporters brandish Pakistani flags in Toronto
04:24 IST, May 12th 2023
Pakistan PM meets JUI-F party chief, discusses SC order on Imran Khan's arrest

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the PM House in Islamabad on Thursday and discussed the Supreme Court's order on Imran Khan's arrest.
The two leaders discussed the Supreme Court's order declaring PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest unlawful and deliberate the future course of action, the Pakistan Muslim League-N said in a tweet. Maulana Fazlur Rahman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Pakistan Democratic Movement, met Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister's House. Detailed consultation on the current political situation in the country. Attacks on state institutions and damage to government property by PTI workers were also strongly condemned in the meeting," PML-N added.

04:13 IST, May 12th 2023
Cops raid former human rights minister Shireen Mazari's residence in wee hours, PTI alleges abduction
01:31 IST, May 12th 2023
