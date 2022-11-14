Imran Khan Hopeful Of Mending Ties With US, Seeks 'good Relationship With Everyone'

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan and PTI chief, Imran Khan has recently expressed his wish to improve relations with the United States through collaboration in the future. However, he also reaffirmed his belief that a US conspiracy led to his dismissal as prime minister, even if he noted that the subject is now resolved for him. These remarks came following Khan's interview with the Financial Times, in which he stated that he no longer held the US responsible and would wish to maintain respectful relations with the nation if he returns to power, Dawn reported on Sunday.

Furthermore, highlighting the fact that the purported US conspiracy has been "over", Imran Khan said in a statement, “As far as I’m concerned it’s over, it’s behind me. The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relationships with everyone, especially the United States”.

Besides this, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief added that he holds the Pakistani government more accountable than the US for the "master-slave" relationship existing between the two nations.

Imran Khan further noted as quoted by the Dawn, “Our relationship with the US has been as of a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we’ve been used like a hired gun. But for that, I blame my own government more than the US”.

It is worth mentioning that on April 9, the then-opposition used a vote of no-confidence to oust Imran Khan from power, making him the first Pakistani prime minister to do so. Following that, Khan blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the US for his removal, but both of them rejected the accusations, according to Dawn.

US denounced the assassination bid on Imran Khan

Meanwhile, after the protest march was stopped last week due to an assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the PTI restarted its march to the capital earlier on Thursday. Six days into the protest march, on November 3, Imran Khan was wounded in the legs. On Wednesday, he claimed that Major General Faisal Naseer, a top army official, was responsible for the attempt on his life, ANI reported.

The assassination bid on the former Pakistani prime minister during the protest march was also denounced by the United States on Thursday. Washington stated violence has no place in politics and that it is firmly committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “The United States strongly condemns the shooting of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and others at a political rally.”

(Image: AP)