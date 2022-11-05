Imran Khan In More Trouble As Army Rejects Claims; Demands Action Against Ex-Pakistan PM

The woes of ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan increased manifold on Friday after he directly accused ISI's Major General Faisal Naseer of plotting his assassination. Khan narrowly escaped an attack on his life after being shot in Pakistan's Punjab province on November 3 during his long march towards Islamabad. After being hit by 4 bullets in his legs, he was shifted to the Shaukat Khanum hospital where he is undergoing treatment at present. In a press release, Pakistan military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) trashed Khan's allegations.

Maintaining that it will "jealously" safeguard its officers no matter what, the ISPR stated, "The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned. No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity. Keeping this in view, the government of Pakistan has been requested to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever".

Address post-assassination attempt

In his address from the hospital, Imran Khan also blamed Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and the country's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for being involved in his assassination plot. Elaborating further, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain said, "4 people in a closed room decided to get me killed, and I went on TV and said this to the people. I made a video, named those four people, and kept it, saying that if something happens to me, the video would be released. I did that because if I had died, the country would know who killed me".

He added, "People come and tell me on their own about their conspiracies against me. And what was the conspiracy? These people decided to first prove that I insulted the religion and released a few tapes to create a narrative. I already knew who were those people. In today's generation, it is so easy to get to know everything, as it is the digital world". Intriguingly, an FIR is yet to be registered into the matter as his ally and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi is reportedly insisting on not including Major General Faisal Naseer's name in the complaint.