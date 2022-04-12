Imran Khan In More Trouble As FIA Begins Corruption Probe Against Ex-Pakistan PM

Two days after being ousted from office, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched a corruption probe against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly not sending a gift received during his tenure to the Tosha-khana (state gift repository).

According to Pakistani media reports, a necklace received by Imran Khan during his prime ministership was not deposited in the state repository and was given to former special assistant Zulfi Bukhari, who sold it to a jeweller in Lahore for PKR 18 crore.

Reportedly, only a few lakhs were deposited in the Tosha-khana by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government due to which FIA has initiated a probe. As per Pakistani law, state officials are required to submit gifts they received from dignitaries in the state gift repository. If they fail to submit the gift or at least half the amount the gift is worth, it is an illegal act.

Shehbaz Sharif sworn-in as new Prime Minister of Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday, hours after ousted PM Imran Khan's lawmakers resigned en masse, signalling continued political instability in the coup-prone country.

Imran Khan, who effectively lost the majority in the 342-member Pakistan National Assembly, had dissolved Parliament and called for fresh polls on April 3 after the deputy speaker rejected a no-confidence motion against him. However, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial-led Supreme Court bench in a landmark 5-0 verdict on April 7 struck down the deputy speaker's ruling and ordered the speaker to call a session on April 9 to organise the no-confidence vote.

Khan failed to pass his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018 due to defections in his party and cracks in the ruling coalition. Notably, he is also the first premier in Pakistan whose fate was decided through a trust vote. On Monday, Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the new Prime Minister.

