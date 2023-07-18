Imran Khan In Trouble Again? Ex-Pak PM, Wife Bushra Bibi Summoned In Illegal Marriage Case

Pakistan court issues notice to former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi in a case that alleged that the marriage between the two was “illegal”. On Tuesday a district and session court in Islamabad declared the case against the couple as “admissible”. The chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been engulfed in a plethora of legal battles that have caused political turmoil in the country. In the summoning notice issued by Civil Judge Qudratullah, Khan and Bushra were ordered to appear in the court on July 20, Geo News reported.

This notice comes after Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Islamabad Muhammad Azam Khan remanded the case to a civil judge last week. The ADSJ dismissed another civil court’s verdict that declared the petition challenging the legality of the marriage as inadmissible. The case came to light after a petitioner named Muhammad Hanif questioned the legality of the marriage and claimed Bushra married Khan during the iddat period. Following this, the statement of the Mufti, who conducted the marriage, was also taken by the court affirming the claims made by the petitioner.

What is the case about?

According to the Pakistani News outlet, Geo TV, in February 2018, Khan’s party announced that the cricketer-turned-politician got married to Bushra Riaz Watoo who was a respected faith healer. The petitioner claimed that Bibi was divorced by her former husband in November 2017 and actually married Khan on January 1, 2018. This meant that the iddat period had not ended. The iddat period is a 130-day waiting period which is observed after the dissolution of a woman’s marriage through divorce, death or any other form of separation from her husband. The period is part of the Sharia and Muslim norm and during this time the women are obligated to remain unmarried. Any marriage during this period will be considered illegal.

After the petition was filed, the court demanded statements from Mufti Muhammad Saeed, the then-member of PTI's core committee. It was Saeed who solemnised the couple’s Nikah (Wedding). In his statement, Saeed affirmed that the PTI chief married his third wife during the latter’s Iddat period, despite knowing everything. Saeed said that he conducted the ceremony following the assurance from the former first lady’s sister. However, he got to know about it after Khan urged Saeed to reconduct the ceremony. “Then the former premier contacted me again in February 2018 and requested me to solemnise his Nikah with Bushra Bibi again as the first time it was against the Shariah," he asserted in the statement. This is the third marriage of the former Pakistan PM. He first married to Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995, while his second marriage was with Reham Khan in January 2015 which got dissolved in a short span of 10 months.