In a massive development that can possibly alter the power dynamics in Pakistan, the opposition filed a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on Tuesday. A delegation of parliamentarians including PML(N)'s Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq and Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shazia Marri of PPP submitted the no-trust motion with the country's National Assembly secretariat. Reportedly, the document was signed by more than 100 lawmakers even as only 68 members, i.e 20% of the total House strength of 342 were required to sign the motion.

Along with this, they also handed over a requisition for summoning the National Assembly as it is not in session currently. As per the rules of procedure, Speaker Asad Qaiser will have to call the session of Pakistan's Lower House by March 22 while voting on the no-confidence motion has to take place between March 26 and 30. To topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has to get at least 172 out of 342 votes.

جمہوریت بہترین انتقام ہے pic.twitter.com/t4nhxTBRYS — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 8, 2022

The genesis of the crisis

The opposition’s discontent stems from the 2018 General Election in Pakistan that was allegedly rigged before and on the counting day at the behest of the military establishment. For instance, just a few days before the election, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz who were leading the campaign for civilian supremacy were sentenced by an Accountability court on charges of corruption. Moreover, polling agents of various parties were reportedly thrown out during the counting process, thus casting doubts on the legitimacy of Khan’s Tehreek-I-Insaf party.

Since then, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders have called Khan as ‘selected’, hinting at the role of the Pakistani military in rigging the election. The opposition parties have also been riled by the fact that Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau has been regularly arresting its leaders. Moreover, the Imran Khan-led government is facing a huge backlash from across the political spectrum over the surging inflation, increasing debt, purported misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US president Joe Biden's snub.

The numbers game

As Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents taking the tally of the treasury benches to 179. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats comprising PML(N) (84), PPP (56), MMA (15), BNP(M) (4) and ANP (1). While the opposition is short of numbers at present, it has reached out to both PML(Q) as well as MQM-P.

Both these parties have remained non-committal on supporting the government as of now. On the other hand, there is a possibility that a few PTI parliamentarians may also vote against Imran Khan in lieu of getting PML(N) tickets in Pakistan's next General Election. Furthermore, the former close aide of the Pakistan PM- Jahangir Tareen has openly expressed displeasure with the government and formed his own pressure group comprising numerous PTI parliamentarians which might play a key role in determining the result of the no-confidence motion.