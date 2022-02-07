Imran Khan Invites Xi Jinping To Pakistan As Both Agree To Enhance Economic Relations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay a visit to Islamabad. According to the joint statement released after Khan and Xi met in Beijing as the Winter Olympics 2022 began on 4 February in China, Pakistan PM also told the Chinese President that people in Pakistan are looking forward to welcoming Xi at an early date. Additionally, both nations signed a range of agreements and memorandum of understanding (MoUs).

The statement published on Sunday even stated that Khan and Xi held “in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as the regional situation and international political landscape”, adding that the meetings were marked by “traditional warmth, strategic mutual trust and commonality of views that characterise the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.”

“On behalf of Pakistan, the Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to H.E. President Xi Jinping to pay a state visit to Pakistan and stated that the people of Pakistan looked forward to welcoming him at an early date. The two sides reaffirmed their intention to undertake the visit at a mutually convenient time,” the statement said.

Had a great meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today. We agreed to further enhance our strategic and economic relations; and to fast track the second phase of CPEC. pic.twitter.com/wbUbvGnXTN — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 6, 2022

Pakistan supports ‘One-China’ on Taiwan, South China Sea

It is pertinent to note that while the United States, Canada and Australia were among the nations that announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 over China’s human rights abuses, Pakistan reiterated support for the ‘One-China’ principle. Describing the bilateral relations as “time-tested and timeless”, Khan expressed Pakistan's support for “China on Taiwan, South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.” Additionally, the joint statement added, “The Chinese side reaffirmed its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and security, as well as promoting its socio-economic development and prosperity.”

With regards to defence cooperation, Xi and Khan “agreed to continue the momentum in defence cooperation at various levels between the armed forces of Pakistan and China. They underscored that stronger defence and security cooperation between Pakistan and China was an important factor of peace and stability in the region.” Considering terrorism, the statement said, “China recognised Pakistan’s sacrifices and efforts in the fight against terrorism. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

