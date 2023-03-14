'Imran Khan Is Hiding Under Bed': Maryam Nawaz Sharif Blasts Ex-Pak PM For Evading Arrest

PML-N leader and the daughter of the former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, lashed out at former Pakistan PM Imran Khan as the struggle to arrest the cricketer-turned-politician in Toshakhana case continues. On Tuesday, the Islamabad police reached Khan’s Zaman Park residence with an arrest warrant. The former Prime Minister is dealing with a plethora of legal battles, but it is the Toshakhana case which has garnered the most attention.

Ruckus erupted after the police reached Khan’s Lahore residence. While the PTI workers along with Khan’s supporters pelted stones at the Islamabad police, the police, on the other hand, used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protestors. In the midst of all the chaos, Maryam Sharif hit out at the former Prime Minister and even went on to call him a “Chor (thief)”.

On Tuesday, the daughter of the former PM reacted to Khan's video message to his supporters. In the message, Khan called out the people of Pakistan to fight against Injustice. “The whole nation stands with courage and persistence, but I am hiding under the bed with all courage and persistence. I am stuck under the bed!” Khan wrote on Tuesday while referring to the PTI chief.

Earlier today, she asserted that the PTI chief will be responsible if any police officer gets injured in the Tuesday Lahore clash. “Today, if any police officer or jawan is injured in Zaman Park, Imran will be responsible. The sons of the nation are not idle, they are doing their duty,” the Pakistani politician tweeted.

'Imran Khan did Chori,’ says Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Maryam continued with her rant against Khan when she addressed the Pakistani media. According to Pakistani news outlet Duniya TV, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif lashed out at Khan over his efforts to escape arrest. During the press conference, Maryam even went on to assert that Khan did “Chori" (robbery). “Police have come near Imran Khan’s house, I have not seen any political leader who is hiding like this,” Maryam asserted on Tuesday. “When the court called him in the Toshakhana case, he said that he can not come as his life is in danger. But on the same day, he also attended the rally,” she added.

'Even If I'm Killed...': Khan urges supporters to keep fighting

Maryam was reacting to Khan’s video arrest in which he urged the people of Pakistan to support him in the ongoing fight. "They think that after my arrest, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong," 70-year-old leader said in the video. "If something happens to me and I am sent to jail or if I am killed, you have to prove that you will struggle without Imran Khan and not accept the slavery of these thieves and of the one person who has been making decisions for the country," he added. While Khan is still evading arrest, the whole saga has created mayhem across the poverty-stricken country.