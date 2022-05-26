Abruptly concluding the 'Azadi March' on Thursday, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gave a 6-day ultimatum to the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to announce fresh elections. Addressing his supporters from Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad, the PTI supremo threatened to march towards Islamabad once again along with 20 lakh people if the government doesn't decide to hold the polls in June. Stressing the need to get rid of the "imported government", he alleged that the PML(N), PPP and other parties have joined hands solely to scuttle the corruption cases against them.

Imran Khan announced, "Today, I want to make an announcement from here. I want to give a message to this imported government. I am giving you 6 days. Announce elections within a period of 6 days. Announce elections in the month of June and dissolve the Assemblies. If you don't do this in 6 days, I will come to Islamabad once again with all the citizens. You have time. You are not able to run the government. You have not come to run the government. You are ending your corruption cases."

"And this time, there will be no obstacles because the Supreme Court ruled that a peaceful protest can't be stopped. All people from Punjab will also come. We will gather 20 lakh people in Islamabad if you don't announce elections," the 1992 World Cup-winning captain stressed.

“They want a fight between us and police. I am giving you 6 days if you don't announce elections I will come back to Islamabad again with all Pakistanis”-@ImranKhanPTI #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/oY1pvHTYIM — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 26, 2022

Imran Khan leads 'Azadi March'

On May 22, Imran Khan declared that he will lead a long march to Islamabad and stage a sit-in until the government accepts their demand for immediate as well as free and fair elections. While the Pakistan government decided to prevent Khan from reaching Islamabad in order to prevent a law and order situation and even rounded up hundreds of PTI workers and leaders, the Supreme Court put a spanner in their plan. It ordered the ruling dispensation to allow PTI to conduct their sit-in at a ground between Sectors H-9 and G-9 of Islamabad and release all workers of the Imran Khan-led party.

Despite the barricades and police firing indiscriminate tear gas, PTI leaders and workers including Imran Khan managed to enter Islamabad in the wee hours of Thursday. However, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government accused the protesters of violating the SC directives, injuring 27 law enforcement personnel and setting trees on fire in the capital city which also reportedly engulfed a part of the China Chowk Metro Station. Thus, the Army was deployed in Islamabad's Red Zone area for the protection of important buildings such as the Supreme Court, Parliament, Prime Minister's House and Diplomatic Enclave.