Imran Khan Justifies Alarming Inflation In Pakistan; Lists Schemes As Face-saver

In his much-awaited mega rally in Islamabad ahead of the no-confidence motion, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reminded the people of his country that it was only his government that has worked the most for the underprivileged. Justifying the massive inflation in Pakistan, PM Khan spoke on the price reductions by his government and several schemes that have provided money to the poor.

While addressing the mega rally, Khan stated, "My Pakistani brothers and sisters, I am proud to say this today that we have brought health insurance here, under which the poorest of the poor can go to a private hospital for treatment. Apart from this, under our Ehsaas programme, no one has ever spent such a huge amount to lift up the underprivileged of the country. We have started a ration programme for the poorest families so that they can be supported during inflation. We have a programme called 'Qamiyaab Pakistan', under which, out of 20 lakh families, we are giving money to 5 lakh families to build houses without interest, we are also giving technical education to the people of such families so that they can make their own living." Speaking on the price reductions, Khan added, "This is the first time that under our governance, the underprivileged are being helped like this. When our taxes increased, we decided to provide subsidies of Rs 250 billion. Instead of increasing petrol prices by Rs 10, we reduced it by Rs 10. We reduced electricity prices by Rs 10 per unit. Let me assure you today, as I will keep accumulating money and taxes like this; I will continue to spend all of it only on my country."

Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion

On Friday, Imran Khan had addressed a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra, claiming that the no-confidence motion was to seek NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to hide their crimes. Khan dubbed that 'three rats' were coming to hunt him down. Referring to Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N), Fazl Ur-Rehman (JUI-F), Asif Ali Zardari (PPP), Khan urged Pakistanis to support him in the upcoming vote. More than 100 lawmakers from the opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan to the National Assembly secretariat. As per the rules of procedure, an emergency Assembly session had to be convened by March 22 and the vote will have to be held between March 26-30.

Image: Republic