Imran Khan Kept All Gifts Worth Rs 140m He Got As Pakistan PM, Shehbaz Sharif Condemns

Ousted Pakistani leader Imran Khan on Saturday, April 16 attracted backlash over his objectionable conduct as he retained “all the gifts” that he had been honoured with as the Prime minister during his tenure, roughly worth more than Rs 140 million. “During his three-and-a-half-year stint received 58 gifts amounting to over Rs 140 million from world leaders and retained all of them either by paying a negligible amount or even without any payment,” ANI reported on April 16.

The sitting Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif alleged that the ex-Prime Minister has “sold” all the Toshakhana presents in Dubai and made an earning of an estimated Rs 155 million, a claim which could not be independently verified. Khan was recently removed from the position of premier over corruption scandals, mismanagement of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, and botched austerity measures in an attempt to relieve the burden on the government exchequer, policies that apparently backfired for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party.

All gifts supposed to be deposited to Treasury allegedly 'sold' by Khan

Among the gifts that are being alleged as “sold” by Khan include a Rolex watch, a pair of cufflinks, one ring, and one box containing a necklace, bracelet, and a pair of earrings worth close to Rs 23.5 million. It is being reported to have been retained for a cost of Rs 11.5 million.

“It has to be determined who paid for their retention, whether Imran Khan paid any capital gains tax or not,” Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif asked.

Furthermore, it is speculated that Khan’s Rolex watch worth Rs 3.8 million was retained in October 2018 for an amount of Rs 754,000. One other Rolex watch from the gift that costs Rs 1.5 million was retained in exchange for Rs 294,000 by the ex-Pakistan leader. Some of the other expensive possessions included iPhone and luxury items worth Rs 1.73 million retained for Rs 338,600. “Imran Khan paid Rs 38 million for gifts valued at Rs 140 million and other gifts worth Rs 800,200 were retained without making any payment.

The most expensive among them were sold in Dubai, "Pakistan’s newly elected leader Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif alleged. At the time of his inauguration as prime minister of Pakistan in August 2018, Khan received a Graff watch worth Rs 85 million, cufflinks worth Rs 5.67 million, a pen worth Rs 1.5 million, and a ring costing Rs 8.75 million, all of which still remains in his possession.

“All these gifts which had a total value of around Rs 100 million were retained by Imran Khan in September 2018 by paying 20 percent (Rs20 million) of their estimated value,” the price assessment committee set up by Khan evaluated, according to The News International. It added that the embattled leader subsequently sold it in Dubai earning Rs 155 million, although who paid the retention price still remains unclear. But Khan is being held accountable for clear violations as gifts received by a government functionary in Pakistan from leaders of another country are required by the head of the state to be deposited in the treasury.