'Imran Khan Killed Relations With All Nations, Sitting On Russia's Lap': Khan's Ex-adviser

Javed Badar, former adviser to Imran Khan, on Sunday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was toppled after the no-trust resolution was passed in the National Assembly. He alleged that Imran Khan has killed relations with all nations and is sitting on Russia's lap.

"Saudi Arabia was our closest ally. 20-25 lakh Pakistanis still work in Saudi. But Imran Khan has killed our relations with all the nations. Imran Khan is sitting on Russia's lap but we don't have much imports from Russia," Badar said.

He alleged that Imran Khan may flee Pakistan and may take political asylum in Russia. The former adviser also claimed that there is no truth in Imran Khan's foreign conspiracy claim.

'Ex-PM attempted military coup but failed'

Badar alleged that the former Prime Minister tried a military coup but the military did not listen to him. He further stated that the Army has distanced itself from Imran as he has defamed the army more than anyone.

On Imran Khan's removal as Pakistan PM, Javed Badar said, "Pakistan gained independence in 1947 and the country again became independent yesterday."

He went on to criticise Imran Khan's rule and mentioned that Khan has never eaten from his money so he is unaware of people's problems.

Blaming the former PM for the destruction of Pakistan, Badar stated, "This man has gone but he will try to be back."

Imran Khan ousted

In a historic first for Pakistan, Imran Khan was dethroned from the post of Pakistan's Prime Minister through a no-trust motion after the National Assembly debated for over 12 hours and passed the resolution.

The session was chaired by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Ayaz Sadiq after speaker Asad Qaiser resigned from the post. Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has nominated himself for the post of Prime Minister.

In accordance with the deadline of the submission stipulated by the National Assembly, 70-year-old Shehbaz submitted nomination papers for the new leader of the house, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party nominated 65-year-old former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its candidate for the premier's post.

Image: Republic/Facebook/Imran Khan