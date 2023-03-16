On Thursday, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at Pakistani authority and alleged that the attempt to arrest him was 'unlawful'. The cricketer–turned politician was addressing a crowd of PTI workers outside his Zaman Park residence. During his speech, Khan condemned both Islamabad and Punjab police officials and went on to question why he was being arrested way before he was actually asked to be in court. The ousted Prime Minister is currently dealing with multiple arrest warrants issued against him in a plethora of cases.

“What is the crime, everyone should understand what is propaganda and what is reality. I was on bail till March 18, however, the police reached my house on March 14,” Khan asserted on Thursday. “I was aware that I have to go to court on March 18, but the police reaches my house way before. Even a judge from the Lahore High Court asked the police if he is supposed to be present in the court on 18, then why did the police reach my house five days ahead,” he added. For the last two days, Khan’s residence has been a battleground between PTI workers and the police authorities. The clash between the two even went on to spread across the country on Wednesday. The former Prime Minister is currently struggling to evade the arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case. On Thursday, a session court judge in Islamabad suspended Khan’s arrest warrant in the judge threatening case till March 20.

‘The state wanted to kill me': Imran Khan

During the Thursday address, Khan alleged that the Pakistan regime wanted to “torture and kill” him in police custody. "We had reports that they (a reference to PML-N led government and the military establishment) wanted to arrest me so that they torture me first and then kill me," the PTI chief asserted. "My party workers also were wary of this naked fact. That is why they put up strong resistance to thwart my arrest plan," he added. The cricketer-turned-politician asserted that the country has known him for the last 50 years, however, he is being treated as a “terrorist”. “The way my house was attacked, made it look like I was the biggest terrorist in the world. I have never violated any law”. During his address, Khan also compared the deplorable condition of Pakistan with the growth and development in India and Bangladesh. Khan also alleged that the Pakistani regime does not want elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.