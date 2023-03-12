Imran Khan Lambasts Punjab Govt After Section 144 Imposed In Lahore Ahead Of PTI's Rally

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan hit out at the Punjab government after Section 144 was imposed in Lahore as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced election rally. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers district administration in Pakistan to issue orders in public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a certain period of time.

Imran Khan's response came after the PTI approached the Election Commission of Pakistan and challenged Section 144 imposed in Lahore by the Punjab government on Sunday. In a series of tweets, Khan alleged that the measures by the Pakistani government were imposed “illegally” and asserted that the Punjab CM and the Punjab Police wanted to “provoke clashes” in the region.

“It seems again Section 144 has been imposed illegally solely on the PTI election campaign as all other public activities are ongoing in Lahore. Only Zaman Park has been surrounded by containers & heavy police contingent. Like 8 March, Punjab CM & police want to provoke clashes,” Khan wrote. “To file more sham FIRs against PTI ldrshp & workers & to use as a pretext for postponing elections. Elec Schedule has been announced so how can Sec 144 be imposed on pol activity? I AM TELLING ALL PTI WORKERS NOT TO FALL INTO THIS TRAP. Hence we have postponed the rally till tomorrow,” he added in another tweet. The former Pakistani Prime Minister is currently facing a plethora of legal battles. From the Toshkhana case to the attempted murder case, the cricketer-turned-politician is struggling to evade arrests in one way or another.

PTI approaches ECP

Khan’s tweets came on Sunday after Khan’s party approached the ECP and challenged Section 144 imposed by the Punjab administration in Lahore. According to the Pakistani news outlet, Geo TV, PTI leader Babar Awan filed the plea on Sunday, on the instruction of the PTI chief Imran Khan. This is the second time in less than a week that the interim Punjab government has imposed restrictions ahead of the election rally of the party. PTI is currently focusing on gaining ground in Punjab as the Punjab poll is inching closer. "The ECP should dispose of the implementation of Section 144 as it is illegal," said the Sunday petition, as per the report by Geo TV. The petitioner from the party also told the media that imposing section 144 during an election rally is completely unfair. "Imposing Section 144 on the entire city is not justifiable and the interim government decided to put a ban using PSL as an excuse," he said.

After the whole saga played out, the Election Commission of Pakistan called an “important meeting” to discuss the issue. “The chief election commissioner has called an important meeting of the commission tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. on the requests of Dr Babar Awan and Dr Yasmin Rashid of PTI regarding the implementation of Article 144 by the Punjab government and the ban on election rallies. #ECP,” the commission said in tweet on Sunday.