Imran Khan Lambasts Shehbaz Sharif Govt Over Sedition Charges: 'Dangerous Ruling Buffoons'

Several prominent leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including its chairman Imran Khan, as well as a few civil society activists, have been charged with sedition by the Pakistani government. Former Pakistan PM and PTI supremo Imran Khan took to Twitter to lambast the Shehbaz Sharif-led government calling them "dangerous ruling buffoons" and accusing them of making a mockery of the country.

Hinting that Pakistan was heading towards becoming a banana republic, Imran Khan in a tweet said, "Also, what msg is being sent to foreign investors when govt itself is not accepting SC decisions? Investors need security of contracts & that means faith in the judicial system. What confidence can they have when govt itself casting aside SC orders? This happens in a banana republic."

Imran Khan in another tweet targeted ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that this "is all part of the London Plan in which Nawaz Sharif was given assurances that PTI would be crushed before elections through fake cases & imprisonment of its leadership."

Loyalty to state vs Loyalty to govt

As per the Pakistan-based Business Recorder, in any properly functioning democracy, it is unimaginable to consider criticising a government or its subordinate organisations as sedition, which is defined as the act of betraying one's state.

Until March 30 of this year, a colonial-era law dating back to 1860 that aimed to suppress dissent and control "subjects" remained in effect in Pakistan. This law, known as Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), criminalised any attempt to bring the federal or provincial government into hatred or contempt using words, signs, or other means, and carried a penalty of imprisonment for life or up to three years, as well as a fine. However, following a public interest petition, Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a short order striking down this section of the PPC.

The judge in his 48-page judgment had to explain why loyalty to the State has to be distinguished from loyalty to the government. Taking exception to three keywords -- contempt, hatred and disaffection, used in section 124-A, he wrote: "As human beings, we are all susceptible to showing such emotions at some point or the other."

The judge observed that the impugned section of the PPC demands allegiance and loyalty by all opposition parties, their members, the citizens and members of the press towards the federal or provincial governments of the day.

This means any political opponent (of the government) or a citizen having loyalty to a different group will, by necessary implication, be disloyal to the federal or provincial government in power, which "is antithetical to the very concept of democracy and constitutionalism".

Democratically- elected governments yet intentionally or unintentionally continue to retain this draconian provision. Justice Karim also pointed out that Section 124-A in its present form went against Article 19 of the Constitution related to press freedom that, he asserted, must not be abridged on the misplaced notion that the government of the day can suppress freedom of expression at will, Business Recorder reported.

Some underhand measures are employed to prevent the media from questioning the policies of the government as well as certain other quarters.

The disputed section so openly seeks to suppress dissent that any challenge to the LHC's verdict can end up in embarrassment. Another colonial relic, the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, liberally used to arrest political activists for participating in protest demonstrations, also needs to be laid off.

