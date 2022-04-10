Imran Khan Leaves Pakistan PM's Official Home Minutes Before Losing No-trust Vote | Watch

Imran Khan vacated the Prime Minister's official residence in the wee hours of Sunday. It is learnt that Khan left the residence minutes before he lost a crucial no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. A senior leader from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party confirmed his leaving from the PM house ahead of his ousting from the PM post with the no-confidence motion passed at a midnight session.

After a series of twists and turns and a midnight session, the Pakistan National Assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. After Speaker Asad Qaiser handed over the reins to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Ayaz Sadiq for the National Assembly, the vote on the no-confidence motion was set to go ahead. It is then the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician decided to leave his official residence ahead of leaving the PM's Office.

Just saw off Prime Minister Imran Khan from Prime Minister House. He walked out gracefully and didn't bow down. He has lifted the entire Nation. Feeling proud to be a Pakistani and blessed to have a leader like him. Pakistan Khan - Imran Khan — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 9, 2022

PTI's Senator Faisal Javed Khan confirmed Khan leaving the official state residence. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that Khan has left the building in Banigala. “Just saw off Prime Minister Imran Khan from Prime Minister House. He walked out gracefully and didn't bow down. He has lifted the entire Nation”, Faisal tweeted. Khan leaving the office building in the wee hours comes as a sudden move as he could have stayed for a few more days before moving out.

Imran Khan loses no-trust vote

The Pakistan National Assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the wee hours of Sunday. The session conducted by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, after former Speaker Asad Qaiser's resignation, urged those in favour of the motion to move to the lobby on the left side to cast their vote. As per the speaker, 174 MNAs recorded their vote in favour of the motion and against Imran Khan in the assembly. The majority mark required in the 342-member assembly was 172. With this, the Pakistan political crisis saw a major move as the no-trust motion was passed.

According to the details, Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamaat-e-Islami did not participate in the voting. Iqbal Muhammad Ali of MQM could not attend the meeting due to illness and Ayaz Sadiq could not cast his vote due to presiding over the session. Deviant members of the PTI were present in the opposition lobby during the proceedings but did not participate in the voting. The Pakistan Parliament will elect its new leader on April 11.

(With agency inputs)

