Imran Khan Lectures New Pakistan Army Chief On Trust Deficit, Leaves Maryam Nawaz Shocked

A day after General Asim Munir, Pakistan's former spymaster, assumed charge as the country's new Army chief, replacing General Qamar Javed Bajwa who retired after two consecutive three-year terms, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wrote a message to the newly appointed military leaders, expressing hope that they will work to end the prevailing 'trust deficit' between the nation and the State.

In his congratulatory tweet for the newly appointed military leadership, Khan said, "Congratulations to Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as new CJCSC and Gen Syed Asim Munir as new COAS. We hope new military leadership will work to end the prevailing trust deficit that has built up in the last 8 months between the nation and the State. Strength of the State is derived from its people."

In the following tweet, the ex-Pak PM quoted the country's founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, that read, "Do not forget that the armed forces are the servants of the people and you do not make national policy; it is we, the civilians, who decide these issues and it is your duty to carry out these tasks with which you are entrusted."

Fuming over Imran's tweet, Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif tweeted, "Your memory doesn't go back to 2018? When you conspired against Nawaz Sharif along with a few officers, robbed the mandate of the people, made these officers controversial and destroyed their future? Did you not remember this decree of Quaid-i-Azam at that time? Your politics were buried with the departure of your eyes and ears."

In the following tweet, Maryam Nawaz Sharif added:

U have a selective memory, people don’t. U collude with certain elements of estb,they raise &feed u like their Godson. Now u beg for their unconstitutional interference& when it is denied u call them traitors. U have the audacity to talk about trust deficit? U think ppl r fools? https://t.co/2yahxyn1xL — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 30, 2022

General Asim Munir takes charge as Pakistan's new Army Chief

On November 29, General Asim Munir assumed charge as the country's new Army chief, replacing General Qamar Javed Bajwa who retired after two consecutive three-year terms. Munir assumed charge at an impressive ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ), becoming the 17th Chief of the Army Staff. The ceremony was attended by senior officers, diplomats and politicians.

In his brief address on the occasion, General Bajwa said: “I am happy that I am leaving the command of the Army in safe hands." Later, Bajwa passed the baton of command to General Munir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on November 24 nominated Munir to the most powerful position in the coup-prone country, where the military wields considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

(With Agency Inputs)