Imran Khan-led PTI Accrued Funds From Foreigners Through Cricket Matches, Claims Report

In a major revelation, a media report found former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accrued funds through cricket matches organised under Wootton Cricket Ltd, a company owned by Abraaj Group founder Arif Naqvi. According to a report by Financial Times, the Pakistani businessman had invited Khan and hundreds of bankers, lawyers and investors to his walled country estate for weekends of sport and drinking. In the explosive media report, it found that Abraaj's CEO sent at least three installments worth $2.12 million to PTI in 2013.

Besides, the media report claimed it verified the emails and internal documents in which it clearly mentioned Khan had received funds from Naqvi's company and several prominent citizens of Pakistan. Moreover, the report also claimed the ousted PTI leader received a whopping £2 million from a United Arab Emirates government minister. Without naming the minister, the report said the leader is a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family. Notably, ever since a no-confidence motion against his government was tabled in the Parliament in April this year, Khan has been dubbing "foreign conspiracy" behind his ouster. According to him, the United States played a crucial role due to his "independent" foreign policy-- potentially pointing fingers at his trip to Russia during the initial days of the war. However, his claim was dismissed by Pakistan’s Supreme Court which noted the former PM spread lies to gain political mileage.

Babar helped in the PTI establishment: EC

Earlier in 2014, the Election Commission of Pakistan found PTI's primary source of funding was Akbar S Babar and claimed he helped the party in its establishment. Since then, an investigation is currently underway in the case. In January this year, the ECP's scrutiny committee issued a damning report in which it said the PTI received funding from foreign nationals and companies and accused it of under-reporting funds and concealing dozens of bank accounts. Meanwhile, the party dismissed the media reports and said Naqvi has already given a statement to the ECP in the past and that the party is not guilty of any kind of foul play.

Image: AP