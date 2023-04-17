Imran Khan-led PTI Forms Committee To Hold Dialogue 'on The Ongoing Political Crisis'

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a three-member committee to engage in a dialogue regarding the ongoing political crisis in the country, reported Karachi-based Dawn news outlet. The committee includes PTI leaders Pervaiz Khattak, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, who will conduct the dialogue with Jamaat-i-Islami (JI).

The formation of the committee for dialogue between PTI and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) has come after JI Chief Sirajul Haq met with both PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at their respective residences in Lahore.

According to reports, JI Chief Sirajul Haq proposed the formation of a committee to establish a broader consensus on holding elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and eventually the entire country. This suggestion was welcomed by both Prime Minister Shehbaz and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who expressed their appreciation for Haq's efforts and assured him of their complete cooperation. They also agreed that conducting elections was the appropriate way to address Pakistan's current economic, political, and constitutional challenges.

Haq to meet PPP leader & former Pak President Asif Zardari: Sources

Sources close to Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) revealed to Dawn that as part of JI Chief Sirajul Haq's initiative to facilitate talks between various political parties, he intends to meet with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari after Eid. It is expected that this meeting may lead to a breakthrough in the ongoing political crisis within the next two weeks.

Earlier this week, Asif Ali Zardari, the former President of Pakistan and a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), proposed that all political parties come together and reach a consensus on a specific date for holding the elections. This suggestion was made in an effort to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the country.

As per reports, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has created a three-member committee to convince their allies within the government to initiate the process of developing a consensus on the election date. The committee includes Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, and PM’s Adviser on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira. The objective of the committee is to engage with the Imran Khan-led party and other political allies to develop a plan to hold free and fair elections in the country.

The primary responsibility of the PPP's three-member committee is to convince the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to engage in talks with the PTI on all outstanding issues, including the scheduling of elections, to resolve the current political crises.

The report highlights that in recent days, there has been a growing emphasis on the need for dialogue among all political parties in Pakistan.