Imran Khan Likely To Be Arrested Under Terrorism Charges; PTI Workers Gather In Support

Pakistan witnessed fresh political turmoil on Sunday as PTI alleged that the Islamabad Police was planning to arrest the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan. This came hours after the PTI chairman was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for allegedly threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his Islamabad rally on August 20. On that occasion, Khan vowed to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry over the torture meted out to his Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill.

Speaking to the media, PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi remarked, "I want to tell the workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf. Please be ready and wait for the party's call. We are peaceful and democratic people. We have to continue our political struggle while remaining under the confines of the law and the Constitution. But if you enter our house, PM Shehbaz Sharif will be responsible for the consequences. You and Asif Ali Zardari will be responsible for the damage."

Rumours of Khan's possible arrest gained traction as the police beefed up security on the road leading to his residence in Bani Gala. Meanwhile, top leaders of PTI including former Federal Ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Pervez Khattak and Omar Ayub Khan and hundreds of party workers gathered outside the 1992 World Cup-winning captain's house. The action against Khan comes amid the return of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari from Dubai to Karachi.

It's 4:16 am. We are at Imran Khan Chowk, Bani Gala guarding the entrance to Imran Khan's residence. A very large crowd of people, ex Senior Cabinet Members including Khattak Sb & ex MNAs has been here since 1am. #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/WsGN2zI5pE — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) August 21, 2022

Imran Khan's woes increase

A month after resisting the inevitable, Imran Khan became the first PM in Pakistan's history to be ousted via a no-confidence motion on April 11 after 174 Members of the National Assembly voted against him. However, he refused to back down on his 'foreign conspiracy' charge and addressed massive rallies across Pakistan demanding the ouster of the Shehbaz Sharif-led government. On July 17, PTI dealt a huge blow to the ruling coalition by winning 15 out of the 20 seats that went to the polls in Pakistan's largest province of Punjab banking on the rising inflation on account of the tremendous hike in fuel prices.

As PTI-PML(Q) returned to power in Punjab, Khan pitched early polls as the only solution to steer the country out of the present political and economic crisis. While he and other PTI leaders were granted pre-arrest bail in multiple cases pertaining to the violence and damage to public property during the party’s “Azadi March” on March 25, trouble mounted when his aide Shahbaz Gill was accused of making anti-Army remarks while speaking to a local TV channel. On August 9, he was arrested by the Islamabad Police on sedition charges.

After Khan's speech on August 20, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority banned the broadcasting of his live speeches. Its order read, “It has been observed that Mr Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility". Subsequently, the ex-Pakistan PM directly hit out at the Army.