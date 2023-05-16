Imran Khan Likens Pakistan's Current Governance To Genghis Khan's Reign

Drawing a parallel to the oppressive regime of Genghis Khan, PTI Chairman and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his concern over the dissemination of fear among the public, which he believes is being used to suppress them in the present-day circumstances within the country.

In a video message on Twitter, the ex-premier lamented that his supporters, including women, were being tormented in a manner never seen before.

"When he used to conquer a territory, he used to commit murders," Khan said. "Those whom he spared, he asked to spread stories of his terror and killings so people would surrender without putting up a fight," he added.

"This is what is happening in Pakistan," added Imran Khan.

Likening the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government to the former Khagan of the Mongol Empire Genghis Khan, Imran Khan said, "Homes are being vandalised, and instances of terror are aired on TV. People’s homes are demolished and footages are circulated on social media later." "Women have never been mistreated and terrorised like today in Pakistan but it is in public," he added.

Imran Khan urged the public to "reclaim our freedom". He said that they would have to make sacrifices for their freedom, something which is their right. "It’s just a handful of police, thousand or seventy thousand versus the population of 22-23 crores," he said.

Islamabad High Court extends Khan's bail in two cases until June 8

On Tuesday, a high court in Pakistan granted an extension of bail to Imran Khan in two cases related to charges of inciting violence and sedition. The bail has been extended until June 8.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had a single bench presiding over the proceedings of cases involving allegations against high-ranking officials of state institutions and the incident of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Ranjha being physically assaulted by supporters of Imran Khan.

Following the presentation of arguments by the lawyers, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq granted an extension of bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief until June 8. Additionally, the court provided the former prime minister with an exemption from appearing in court for the day.

Justice Farooq raised a query regarding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) in relation to Imran Khan's arrest, which occurred on the court's premises. In response, the attorney general stated that a decision from the Supreme Court is still pending regarding the matter.

In a development last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Imran Khan, who is 70 years old. The bail order prohibited authorities from arresting him in any cases registered after May 9. Additionally, the court instructed Khan to seek further legal recourse by approaching the Lahore High Court for additional relief on May 15.

Since his removal from power in April of last year, Imran Khan has been implicated in numerous cases. He has consistently claimed that these cases are politically motivated, suggesting deliberate targeting for political reasons.