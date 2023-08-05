Imran Khan Live: Protests Erupt In Pakistan As Ex-PM Being Taken To Adiala Jail

Quick links:
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Image: PTI/AP)
After being kept in custody at the Kot Lakhpat Jail, the PTI chief is now being shifted to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. "Chairman Imran Khan has crossed Islamabad Toll Plaza and is being taken to Adiala Jail, reportedly. A kangaroo trial was conducted in order to keep him in Jail!," Khan's party PTI wrote on X, sharing visuals of a police motorcade heading to the Rawalpindi prison.
Chairman Imran Khan has crossed Islamabad Toll Plaza and being taken to Adiala Jail, reportedly.— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2023
A kangaroo trial was conducted in order to keep him in Jail! #لندن_پلان_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/hzElZgGkeI
"Nothing is happening in Islamabad. The case of Toshakhana is not selling gifts, it is about that he did not make the declaration," Major Yasir Janjua, Defence & Strategic Expert to Republic on Saturday.
Nothing is happening in Islamabad. The case of Toshakhana is not selling gifts, it is about that he did not make the declaration: Major Yasir Janjua, Defence & Strategic Expert is #LIVE on #ThisIsExclusive, speaks on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest#ImranKhan #Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/DjbTNEEl6d— Republic (@republic) August 5, 2023
Supporters of Imran Khan stage protests against the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI chief's supporters staged protests in Bahawalpur. The party shared a video of the demonstration.
چیئرمین عمران خان کی گرفتاری ؛ بہاولپور میں عوام کا احتجاج#لندن_پلان_نامنظورpic.twitter.com/i6kMfv1RA8— Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) August 5, 2023
Police in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Saturday arrested 10 PTI workers for protesting a trial court’s conviction and sentencing of former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case.
Khan, 70, was arrested from his Zaman Park home in Lahore on Saturday shortly after an Islamabad trial court found him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana corruption case and sentenced him to three-year imprisonment.
Source: PTI
Supporters of Imran Khan in Bajur conducted protests against his arrest. Khan's party stated that the protest was conducted under the leadership of a former Member of the National Assembly Gul Zafar Khan. 'A protest against the arrest of Chairman Imran Khan under the leadership of President PTI Bajaur and former Member of National Assembly @gulzafarkhan is going on in Bajaur," PTI wrote on X.
صدر پی ٹی آئی باجوڑ و سابق رکن قومی اسمبلی @gulzafarkhan کے قیادت میں چیئرمین عمران خان کی گرفتاری کے خلاف باجوڑ میں احتجاج جاری ہے ۔#لندن_پلان_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/mBP0XuJIsX— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2023
In light of the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, the party stated that it is conducting an emergency meeting to deal with the issue. "Announcement of an emergency meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Core Committee," the party wrote on Twitter.
Hours after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI shared an eyewitness account of Imran Khan's illegal arrest. "The account of the illegal arrest of Chairman Imran Khan in the words of an eyewitness," PTI wrote on X, formally known as Twitter.
چئیرمین عمران خان کی غیر قانونی گرفتاری کا احوال عینی شاہد کی زبانی#لندن_پلان_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/o4IDUhDOBl— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2023
With Imran Khan's sentencing and quick arrest on Saturday in a corruption case, Pakistan has maintained its notoriety for jailing former prime ministers while shying away from taking any action against military dictators who repeatedly violated the Constitution.
Khan, the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after an Islamabad-based sessions court sentenced him to three years in prison on the charges of hiding the proceeds from the sale of state gifts from the Toshakhana.
Republic gets you the first picture of PTI chief and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan who has been disqualified for 5 years from politics and has been sentenced to 3 years in jail. #ImranKhan #PTI #Pakistan #Pakistannews #ImranKhanArrest— Republic (@republic) August 5, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-… pic.twitter.com/qBvB7AHOfu
Vice Chairman of the PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi shared a video message on Saturday urging the supporters of Khan to rise up. "We do not want to take the law into our hands nor do any damage to property, Shah Mehmood Qureshi But the struggle for real freedom has to be carried forward, Shah Mehmood Qureshi," the Pakistani politician said in a video message.
چیئرمین تحریک انصاف کی گرفتاری پر وائس شاہ محمود قریشی کا خصوصی ویڈیو پیغام،— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2023
ہم نے قانون کو ہاتھ میں لینا ہے نہ ہی املاک کو کسی قسم کا نقصان پہنچانا ہے، شاہ محمود قریشی
مگر حقیقی آزادی کی اپنی جدوجہد کو آگے بڑھانا ہے، شاہ محمود قریشی
وکلاء سے مشاورت اور کورکمیٹی کے فیصلوں… pic.twitter.com/DCiBbPJGdf
Just hours after Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years of prison by a trial court in the Toshakhana case, the PTI chief moved to Lahore High Court to challenge the arrest. "A habeas petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court against the illegal detention of the Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf," Khan's party PTI wrote on Twitter.
چئیرمین تحریک انصاف کی غیرقانی حراست کے خلاف لاہور ہائی کورٹ میں حبس بیجا کی پٹیشن دائر کر دی گئی #لندن_پلان_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/qgfESbUURc— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2023
On Saturday Karti Chidambaram gave an absurd analogy on Imran Khan's arrest. "Pakistan following the India model in preventing the principal opposition leader from contesting elections," Chidambaram wrote on X, drawing parallels between Khan and Rahul Gandhi.
Pakistan following the India model in preventing the principal opposition leader from contesting elections. https://t.co/vhmNtxyday— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 5, 2023
In a stern statement, The Lahore High Court Bar Association condemned the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan on Saturday. The party shared the association's message on X formerly known as Twitter. "The Lahore High Court Bar Association also questioned the role of the higher judiciary," the party tweeted.
لاہور ہائی کورٹ بار کی جانب سے ہمایوں دلاور کی کینگرو کورٹ سے کیے جانے والے مضحکہ خیز ٹرائل اور فیصلے کو درپردہ قوتوں کا شاخسانہ قرار دے دیا— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2023
لاہور ہائی کورٹ بار ایسوسی ایشن نے اعلی عدلیہ کے کردار پر بھی سوال اٹھا دیا
#لندن_پلان_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/kb2QZqXPik
The London wing of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf called for a peaceful protest after chairman Imran Khan got arrested in the Toshakhana case. "Announcement: @PTI_London calls for peaceful protest outside Pakistan High Commission London at 4PM (UK Time) today. Every Pakistani is requested to Join us in Solidarity with Chairman Imran Khan against this bogus judgement and murder of justice," PTI wrote on X, formally known as Twitter.
Announcement: @PTI_London calls for peaceful protest outside Pakistan High Commission London at 4PM (UK Time) today. Every Pakistani is requested to Join us in Solidarity with Chairman Imran Khan against this bogus judgement and murder of justice.#لندن_پلان_نامنظور https://t.co/4gAHtPjmXU— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi reacted to the arrest of his close friend and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and rejected his conviction in the Toshakhana case. "I reject the court's verdict and believe it is a politically motivated and predetermined decision which was already expected," Qureshi told Geo News on Saturday. "Chairman Imran Khan had already been saying that the judiciary has made up its to arrest me. They are determined to disqualify me which was already indicated in Khan's public speeches," he added.
Image: Twitter/ ShahMahmoodQureshi
Just an hour after his arrest, Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's team released another video message recorded by him before his arrest. "My arrest was expected & I recorded this message before my arrest. It is one more step in fulfilling London Plan but I want my party workers to remain peaceful, steadfast and strong. We bow before no one but Allah who is Al Haq. We believe in La illaha Ilallah," Imran Khan's team shared his message on X, formally known as Twitter.
"My fellow Pakistanis, by the time this message reaches you, they would have arrested me and put me in Jail. So my only request and appeal to you all is that don't stay hiding in your homes," Khan said in his 2-minute-long video message. "I am fighting this battle not for myself, I am doing this for this country and for your children's future. If you don't stand up for your rights, you will live like a slave for your entire life and slaves don't have a life, they are just like ants," he added.
Khan insisted that the fight is all about the rights and freedoms of the people of Pakistan and made it clear that the road to freedom is not that easy. "This is the battle for justice, for your rights and freedom and always remember no one serves freedom on a plate." Concluding his message Khan urged people to exercise their most important fundamental right i.e. voting, to remove corrupt groups.
Chairman Imran Khan’s message:— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2023
My arrest was expected & I recorded this message before my arrest.
It is one more step in fulfilling London Plan but I want my party workers to remain peaceful, steadfast and strong.
We bow before no one but Allah who is Al Haq. We believe in… pic.twitter.com/1kqg6HQVac
Lawyers protest in Vehari Bar over the "illegal arrest" of Chairman Imran Khan.
وہاڑی: چیئرمین عمران خان کی غیرقانونی گرفتاری پر وہاڑی بار میں وکلا کا احتجاج۔ غیرقانونی گرفتاری شدید مزمت۔— PTI Punjab (@PTIPunjabPK) August 5, 2023
#پر_امن_ملک_گیر_احتجاج pic.twitter.com/2DDKoQsKh1
Toshakhana verdict is a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power. Since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April 2022, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.
Protest footage from Zaman Park.🔥🔥🔥#پر_امن_ملک_گیر_احتجاج #نااہل_ہوگا_تیرا_باپ #ZamanPark #ImranKhan #BehindYouSkipperpic.twitter.com/s8jaQsiISN— کپتان کا لاڈلا (@FakharSamtiah) August 5, 2023
In a video posted by PTI on Twitter handle, Imran Khan said that he didn't get a chance to argue in the case. He added that his house was attacked because of this case.
قوم کو #لندن_پلان_نامنظور ہے— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2023
pic.twitter.com/z41QK2qGnf
In another video posted by PTI, ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan told his supporters that "Whatever you do, your captain stands firm. I want to say the same to my people, you will not give up under any circumstances."
"یہ جو بھی کریں، آپ کا کپتان ڈٹ کے کھڑا ہے۔ میری قوم کو بھی یہی کہنا چاہتا ہوں کہ، کسی صورت آپ نے بھی ہار نہیں ماننی۔" 🇵🇰#لندن_پلان_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/n9O8pSxv3k— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2023
توشہ خان کیس کے اندر عمران خان صاحب کو تین سال سزا اور ایک لاکھ جرمانہ سنا دیا گیا ہے. pic.twitter.com/GtSnIwfsfA— Naeem Haider Panjutha (@NaeemPanjuthaa) August 5, 2023
ایک زندہ قوم کبھی غلامی قبول نہیں کرتی !! #لندن_پلان_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/cbqzPNTBYy— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2023
"The decision of the Kangaroo Court of Dilawar was not yet received by anyone in the court, but the Lahore Police was already there to kidnap the Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf. Chairman Imran Khan did not resist Every process from the beginning of the case to the trial and from the trial to the abduction is illegal This whole process shows how much the mastermind of the London plan is afraid of Imran Khan and every illegal tactic was tried for this ridiculous trial and kidnapping. Inshallah, Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Insaf will come out red-faced from the people's court in this exam as well and will also win the legal battle," PTI said in a tweet.
#لندن_پلان_نامنظور— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2023
ہمایوں دلاور کی کینگرو کورٹ کا فیصلہ ابھی تک عدالت کے اندر بھی کسی کو نہیں ملا تھا لیکن لاہور پولیس پہلے سے چئیرمین تحریک انصاف کو اغوا کرنے کے لیے موجود تھی
چئیرمین عمران خان نے کوئی مزاحمت نہیں کی
کیس کے شروع سے لے کر ٹرائل تک اور ٹرائل سے اغوا تک کا ہر…
PTI party's Punjab wing shared a video on X, formally known as Twitter, where a police motorcade can be seen leaving Khan's residence after arresting him.
پولیس چیئرمین عمران خان کو گرفتار کر لئے روانہ: pic.twitter.com/WkJp8Twc9K— PTI Multan (@PTIOfficialMTN) August 5, 2023
Just minutes after the court ruling PTI party's Punjab wing confirmed that the former Prime Minister has been arrested from his Zaman Park residence.
Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf reacted to the trial courts' Saturday verdict and called the judge presiding over the proceedings guilty. "A very biased decision of the Additional District and Sessions Judge in the Tosha Khana case Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rejected the biased decision of the biased judge Humayun Dilawar Announcement to challenge the decision before the High Court Another black mark was placed on the forehead of the justice system by the Tosha Khana case. The trial was conducted in the most absurd manner in history by the biased judge Humayun Dilawar," the party wrote in a statement. "In this worst trial in history, an attempt was made to kill justice at the hands of a biased and morally corrupt judge. The trial judge with blindfolds of bias blindfolded the facts of the case with a specific agenda. Sessions Court's decision is the worst example of political revenge and engineering. A shameful invasion of the Republic and democracy was made through a flawed, ridiculous and without solid legal basis decision," the party furthered.
توشہ خانہ کیس میں ایڈیشنل ڈسٹرکٹ اینڈ سیشن جج کا نہایت متعصّبانہ فیصلہ— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2023
پاکستان تحریک انصاف نے متعصب جج ہمایوں دلاور کا متعصبانہ فیصلہ مسترد کردیا
فیصلے کو اعلیٰ عدالت کے روبرو چیلنج کرنے کا اعلان
توشہ خانہ مقدمے کے ذریعے نظامِ عدل کی پیشانی پر ایک اور سیاہ دھبّہ لگایا گیا،…
A court in Pakistan on Saturday sentenced Imran Khan to three years in prison in a corruption case in which the embattled former prime minister is accused of profiting from selling expensive state gifts when he was in power.
Additional Judge Humayun Dilawar of the Islamabad-based district and sessions judge also imposed Rs100,000 fine on Khan, adding that he would be kept in jail for another six months if failed to pay the fine.
Khan, 70, was convicted in the Toshakhana case which was filed last year on the complaint of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which had earlier disqualified him in the same case.
The verdict came a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) set aside a session court’s verdict to uphold the maintainability of the Toshakhana case for criminal proceedings against Khan.
The Toshakhana issue over the sale of state gifts received by the former cricketer-turned-politician became a major issue in national politics after the ECP disqualified Khan on October 21, 2022, for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.
The Toshakhana is a department under the Cabinet Division that stores gifts given to rulers and government officials by heads of other governments and foreign dignitaries. Khan bought some of the gifts, including a precious watch, and sold the same for profit.
Just minutes after an Islamabad trial court sentenced Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to three years in prison reports are emerging that the Islamabad police have arrested the PTI chief.