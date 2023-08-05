Imran Khan Live: Protests Erupt In Pakistan As Ex-PM Being Taken To Adiala Jail

Just an hour after his arrest, Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's team released another video message recorded by him before his arrest. "My arrest was expected & I recorded this message before my arrest. It is one more step in fulfilling London Plan but I want my party workers to remain peaceful, steadfast and strong. We bow before no one but Allah who is Al Haq. We believe in La illaha Ilallah," Imran Khan's team shared his message on X, formally known as Twitter.

"My fellow Pakistanis, by the time this message reaches you, they would have arrested me and put me in Jail. So my only request and appeal to you all is that don't stay hiding in your homes," Khan said in his 2-minute-long video message. "I am fighting this battle not for myself, I am doing this for this country and for your children's future. If you don't stand up for your rights, you will live like a slave for your entire life and slaves don't have a life, they are just like ants," he added.

Khan insisted that the fight is all about the rights and freedoms of the people of Pakistan and made it clear that the road to freedom is not that easy. "This is the battle for justice, for your rights and freedom and always remember no one serves freedom on a plate." Concluding his message Khan urged people to exercise their most important fundamental right i.e. voting, to remove corrupt groups.