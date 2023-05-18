Imran Khan LIVE | Ex-Pakistan PM Narrates What Happened Today As He Addresses Media

Quick links:
Image: YouTube @PTI_Official
The PPP believes that all those involved in the violence be tried under the constitution and the law. Challenging the writ of the state with violence is unacceptable and delegitimises the democratic credentials of those engaged in violence— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 19, 2023
PTI leader and member of Pakistan's National Assembly Jawad Hussain announced his departure from the party on Friday. “This is Pakistan and its institutions are ours. Pakistan will only stay strong when its institutions are strong,” he said. “I did not take the decision under any pressure," he added, Hussain was elected as MNA in 2018.
Strongly condemn the suicide attack on Amir Jamat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq and his convoy . My prayers for the JI workers who got wounded in the attack.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 19, 2023
The way Pakistani women stood up for Haqeeqi Azadi, they will be remembered and become part of our democratic history.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 19, 2023
Also what will never be forgotten is the brutality of our security forces and the shameless way they went out of their way to abuse, hurt and humiliate our… pic.twitter.com/Ea1lzBCh1Q
A team from the National Accountability Bureau visited PTI Chairman Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence, just hours after he gave a press conference. Earlier this month, the watchdog has asked Imran to appear before NAB on May 23.
During the press conference, Khan made it clear that he has "always defended" the country's army. "Whoever lives and dies in Pakistan will always want the army to be strong and I have always defended my army at the international level because a strong army is necessary for an independent country but because PDM cannot win elections. So they want to show the fight in the army and our party," he said.
جس کا جینا مرنا پاکستان میں ہو وہ ہمیشہ چاہے گا کہ فوج مضبوط ہو اور میں نے بین الاقوامی سطح پر ہمیشہ اپنی فوج کا سب سے بڑھ کر دفاع کیا کیونکہ آزاد ملک کے لیے مضبوط فوج لازم ہے لیکن چونکہ پی ڈی ایم انتخابات جیت نہیں سکتی اس لیے وہ فوج اور ہماری پارٹی میں لڑائی دکھانا چاہتے ہیں۔… pic.twitter.com/LBqas7vRTn— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 19, 2023
ایک نظریہ جو عوام کے دلوں میں بس جائے اسے ڈنڈے مار کر قید نہیں کیا جاسکتا اور نہ سیاسی جماعت ایسے ختم ہو جاتی ہے۔ عمران خان #خان_میں_تمھارے_ساتھ_ہوں pic.twitter.com/2pQIkv4ixW— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 19, 2023
PTI Chief stated that the propaganda was spread and that he did not condemn the May 9 violence. “I have said this from day one that my party can’t do this. The day I went to Supreme Court after four days in jail I condemned this in front of the chief justice," PTI Chief asserted.
9 مئی کو جنہوں نے انتشار پھیلایا نہ صرف ہم نے بار ہا انکی مذمت کی بلکہ ہم کہہ رہے ہیں کہ ثبوت دکھائیں اگر ہماری پارٹی سے کوئی ملوث ہے تو ہم مدد کرتے ہیں لیکن اس سب کی آڑ میں یہ ہماری پارٹی کو ختم کرنا چاہتے ہیں۔ عمران خان #خان_میں_تمھارے_ساتھ_ہوں pic.twitter.com/pEMT723sy6— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 19, 2023
During the Friday Press Conference, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that his party will return to the country's parliament. However, he also stated that the parliament has become redundant. “I don’t know whether anyone sees or listens to Parliament because Parliament has become redundant," Khan asserted.
“Our only objective of [returning] to Parliament will be to raise our voice, especially against violations of human rights, fundamental rights and the Constitution. These are the issues that we will raise. Other than this, there is no use of Parliament. I will not go [to Parliament], our party will go,” he proclaimed.
In a scathing attack against the PTI Chief Imran Khan, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif accused Khan of "humiliating the state institutions". "Ever since the shameful, tragic and tragic events of May 9, I have been thinking about their negative impact and implications. The more I think about this dark day, the more I feel outraged that we have become enemies of the ideology of Pakistan itself," he wrote on Twitter. "After dividing the people, Imran Nazi indulged in trying to humiliate the state institutions. When all his efforts to get the government failed, he attacked the state of Pakistan with his hate speech and agitations. He probably had no idea that the ideology of Pakistan was far more credible and powerful than his impure and selfish ambitions. God willing, he will definitely face failure," he added.
Khan stated that he doesn't trust the authorities who are involved in the search operation and stated that Lahore High Courts suggestions should be undertaken. “LHC had allowed one person from their side … they can nominate anyone and one person [will be nominated] from our side … and a female officer along with that," he stated. “We will only allow this because we don’t trust them," he added.
Pak PM Imran Khan stated in a press briefing that whoever is currently present in his party is "Wanted". “They (authorities) have now changed their stance, saying there are wanted men, not terrorists [at Zaman Park]," he asserted. “You can label anyone wanted. And they have taken away 7,500 of our people on this basis. They have taken away our entire senior leadership. Whoever is in the PTI is wanted at presented,” he added.
LIVE: PTI Chairman @ImranKhanPTI interacts with media at Zaman Park: https://t.co/LHrL1sCvhG#خان_میں_تمھارے_ساتھ_ہوں— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 19, 2023
Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered the removal of the police deployed outside Imran Khan's residence. According to the Pakistani news outlet Dawn, the chief minister ordered the police to end the blockade outside Khan's residence. “As soon as encroachments inside Zaman Park are removed, we will call back the police deployed outside,” he said in a statement.
Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir revealed that the reason behind the team was sent to PTI Chief Imran Khan's house was to "Finalise SOPs for the search of the house".
نگران وزیر اطلاعات و ثقافت @AmirMirTV کا ٹویٹ #CaretakerGovernment #Minister #information #zamampark #search #team @MinisterInfoPb pic.twitter.com/CyHbfxii7H— Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) May 19, 2023
After the team appointed by the Punjab government to negotiate with former PM Imran Khan left his Zaman Park residence, Khan's chief security officer stated that he left empty-handed. “I think they have understood that there is nothing here. The only thing they got here was water and biscuits," Khan's chief security officer asserted. “We opened the doors of the house for them in front of you. Now you ask them what they got," he added.
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari suggested that the PTI Chief should use his "ill-gotten" wealth to pay his legal fees. "It is unfortunate that you incited & encouraged your supporters into violence, rampage, arson & terrorism against the state. Would suggest you use your ill-gotten wealth (from foreign funding or charity or from the selling of state gifts) to at least pay for their legal fees," she wrote on Twitter.
It is unfortunate that you incited & encouraged your supporters into violence, rampage, arson & terrorism against state. Would suggest you use your ill gotten wealth (from foreign funding or charity or from the selling of state gifts) to at least pay for their legal fees. https://t.co/l44m7dwddv— Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) May 19, 2023
After negotiations between former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the team sent by the Pak government concluded, the team sent by the government is going back. As per the report obtained by Republic, The legal team that came from the Punjab government has already left Lahore Zaman Park.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the suicide attack on Jamaat-e-Islami leader Siraj-ul-Haq in Zhob in Balochistan. "I strongly condemn the suicide attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Siraj-ul-Haq in Zhob. Heartbroken at the loss of precious lives. I have directed the Balochistan government to investigate the attack from all angles and bring the perpetrators of this horrific attack to justice. May Allah grant the injured a speedy and complete recovery," he wrote on Twitter.
After the Lahore police commenced search operations inside Khan's Zaman Park residence reports are emerging that police found indigenous eggs during the search operation. The police found an egg export operation rather than terrorists which they accused were hiding inside.
میڈیا کی بڑی تعداد کی موجودگی میں انکی تسلی کروائی جارہی ہے— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 19, 2023
18 مارچ کو دروازے توڑ کر زبردستی زمان پارک میں داخل ہوئے تھے۔
قانونی طریقہ سے آئیں گے تو آرام سے تسلی کروائیں گے pic.twitter.com/edqViydlCX
📍 Zaman Park— Aneeza Ijaz (@aneezaijaz1) May 19, 2023
Police inside IK's house for search operation.pic.twitter.com/bxvXjC82yU
Amid the current political turmoil that has engulfed Pakistan reports are emerging that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq's convoy was under attack after a blast occurred in Balochistan's Zhob. "Sirajul Haq remained unharmed during the blast," the party's general secretary Ameerul Azeem asserted. The party also confirmed the incident. "A suicide attack on Jamaat-e-Islami leader Siraj-ul-Haq's convoy in Zhob Balochistan, the attacker was killed. Alhamdulillah Siraj ul Haq is safe. He was present in Zhob to address the public meeting," the party wrote on Twitter.
Footage of the suicide attack on JI chief Siraj Ul Haq in Zhob. One JI worker has died while 5-7 people are injured. pic.twitter.com/mB7M7GBBr6— Zuhaib Akram (@ZuhaibA81758526) May 19, 2023
After the search warrant for the search of Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence surfaced, reports are emerging that a team headed by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa reached his house. The Lahore Police and district administration team will take part in the search of Imran Khan's residence, Ary News reported. Earlier today, Khan's legal team was also spotted outside the PTI Chief's house.
PTI leader and the Minister of Mining of Balochistan Mobeen Khilji announced his departure from Khan's party. Amid the current political turmoil that has engulfed the country, PTI leader Jai Parkash and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Muhammad Iqbal Wazir became the latest to announce their departure from Imran Khan's party. "Today I declare my departure from PTI, I hope that Pakistan succeeds and that will ensure the happiness of the people of Pakistan," Prakash stated in a press conference. Meanwhile, Wazi made it clear that he was not pressurised to leave the party. “Without pressure of any kind, I announce [I am] resigning from PTI’s basic membership and North Waziristan’s district presidency," he stated. “My consciousness will never allow to me stay with a political party that is going against state institutions," he added as per the report by Dawn.
The search warrant issued to search the house of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan surfaced online. The team under the leadership of the Lahore Commissioner, will search Khan's residence.
Amid the current political turmoil that has engulfed the country, PTI leader Jai Parkash and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Muhammad Iqbal Wazir became the latest to announce their departure from Imran Khan's party. "Today I declare my departure from PTI, I hope that Pakistan succeeds and that will ensure the happiness of the people of Pakistan," Prakash stated in a press conference. Meanwhile, Wazi made it clear that he was not pressurised to leave the party. “Without pressure of any kind, I announce [I am] resigning from PTI’s basic membership and North Waziristan’s district presidency," he stated. “My consciousness will never allow to me stay with a political party that is going against state institutions," he added as per the report by Dawn.
Pakistan's Federal government rejected Imran Khan's statement condemning the Jinnah House attack. Earlier today, Khan condemned the attack in a press conference. He asserted that the attack was a ‘disgrace’ to the country. Khan gave out this proclamation during his appearance at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore.
The Lahore police have secured a warrant to search former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence. According to the Pakistani news outlet, The Nation, the search will take place today after the police seek permission from the former Prime Minister. The delegation which will be involved in searching Khan’s house would be led by the Commissioner of Lahore.
The mindset behind this unprecedented crackdown and current reign of terror that PTI and its supporters are being subjected to (that was not even witnessed during Zia and Musharraf martial laws) is that we Pakistanis are like a herd of sheep who can be terrorised enough to meekly…— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 19, 2023
On Friday, the Lahore police claimed to have arrested six more “terrorists who were allegedly attempting to flee Khan’s house last night. According to Dawn, the Lahore police stated that the four of the captured suspects were involved in vandalising the Askari Tower, while the remaining two were allegedly linked to the attack in the Corps Commander House in Lahore. Last night, Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir stated that the police had arrested at least eight terrorists that escaped Khan’s house on Thursday. This took the total to 14.