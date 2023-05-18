Imran Khan LIVE | Ex-Pakistan PM Narrates What Happened Today As He Addresses Media

During the Friday Press Conference, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that his party will return to the country's parliament. However, he also stated that the parliament has become redundant. “I don’t know whether anyone sees or listens to Parliament because Parliament has become redundant," Khan asserted.

“Our only objective of [returning] to Parliament will be to raise our voice, especially against violations of human rights, fundamental rights and the Constitution. These are the issues that we will raise. Other than this, there is no use of Parliament. I will not go [to Parliament], our party will go,” he proclaimed.