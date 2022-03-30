Imran Khan Loses Majority As Ally MQM Strikes Deal With Oppn Ahead Of No-confidence Vote

In a major blow to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led regime (PTI) received a setback upon losing out on a key ally and partner in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM). The political jolt to the incumbent Prime Minister was implied after MQM announced it has struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Congratulating Pakistan, PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mentioned the Opposition- MQM and PPP- have reached an agreement and the same shall be detailed before the media on March 30.

With days numbered for the no-confidence motion against Khan, MQM and PPP have joined hands after the Opposition deemed PTI as the most 'corrupt government in Pakistan's history'. Prominent political parties filed the motion against Khan on March 8. As PTI secured only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival was dependent on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents.

Imran Khan's government has lost the majority in the lower of Pakistan's Parliament, following the late-night association ahead of the no-trust motion slated to be held on March 31.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared, "The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan."

Will Pakistan PM Imran Khan resign?

The joint opposition comprises 177 members of the National Assembly, after the key ally MQM-P parted ways with Khan that is left with 164 Members of the National Assembly, while a majority requires the support of 172 MNAs. During Khan's mega rally, the PTI leader who has presumably lost authority in Pakistan said that the no-trust motion was an outcome of foreign forces attempting to topple his government. Deeming the move as part of a larger conspiracy hatched against him, Imran Khan had said, "Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest."

In fact, he had said with conviction that he got 'papers' to prove his predicament and that he was ready to show a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to back his claims. However, everything seems to fall short for the Pakistan PM as yet another leader has been ousted, especially at a time when Islamabad's debt and liabilities have hit an unprecedented high and the regime is seemingly inconsistent amidst a derailed economy and political unrest.