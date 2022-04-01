Imran Khan Meets Legal Advisors Ahead Of No-trust Motion, Dissenting MNAs Discussed

Ahead of the no-trust vote, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met his legal advisors on Friday. The meeting was held at 3 PM Pakistan time. Matters pertaining to the dissenting members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other constitutional affairs were discussed with the team.

Notably, the PTI had put out a letter to the dissenting MNAs seeking their replies. Final show-cause notices to these members had been issued, who had been asked to reply by 12 PM Pakistan time today. The fate of the dissenting MNAs is said to be decided at the meeting. Yesterday, 17 rebel MNAs had been removed from PTI's internal communication WhatsApp Group.

Sources have also claimed that his legal advisors have asked him to announce a national emergency in the country, but Imran Khan is opposing the same.

Imran Khan's government will face a no-trust motion on Sunday, April 3. Even though three days were given for the discussion on the motion, which was tabled on March 28, the Pakistan National Assembly yesterday was adjourned till the day of voting. The adjournment followed the strong chorus of the Opposition to carry out an immediate vote on the no-trust motion.

It is important to mention that PTI has lost the majority in the 342-member House after ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) struck a deal with the Opposition on Wednesday, March 30. As per the latest change in the dynamics, PTI has 166 members (155 PTI MNAs and 11 allies) in the National Assembly, while the united opposition has 175 members. The majority mark is 172.

Imran Khan to 'fight till last ball'

Meanwhile, the Pakistan PM has vowed to 'fight till the last ball'. The Premier has asserted that he has the support of the people and has claimed a 'foreign conspiracy' in the plot to topple his government. In a live address on March 31, Imran Khan claimed that the foreign nation had sent a message to them that Imran Khan needs to be removed or else Pakistan will 'suffer consequences'.

"The letter was not against Pakistan, but Imran Khan. They said we will forgive Pakistan if Imran Khan goes. If he stays, Pakistan will have to look at difficult times. This is an official document," he said, briefly naming the United States, and later retracting.