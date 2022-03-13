Imran Khan Mocks Pak's Inflation; 'didn't Join Politics To Know Price Of Aloo & Tamatar'

Mocking the plight of the people amid skyrocketing inflation in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday remarked that he had not joined politics to know the prices of 'aloo and tamatar.' Addressing a rally in Hafizabad, Punjab, on Sunday, March 13, Imran Khan stated that he had stepped into politics 'for the sake of the country's youth', asserting that had no personal gains from doing so since he had achieved everything in his life.

"I didn't join politics to know the prices of aloo (potatoes) and tamatar (tomatoes). I joined it for the sake of the country's youth", the premier said. "If we want to become a great nation, we will have to support the truth, and this is what I have been preaching for the last 25 years," Pakistan's Geo News quoted him as saying.

Even as the state continue to grapple with unemployment and inflation, the Pakistan Premier affirmed that in the next 1.5 years, the country would break records in terms of development.

Pakistan's inflation woes

There was been widespread discontent and outrage in Pakistan regarding the PTI Government's mismanagement, soaring inflation, and Pakistan's inexorable reliance on loans. Recently, PM Imran Khan announced a relief package to offset the impact of inflation and proposed a slew of relief measures including a Rs 10 decrease in petrol costs and a Rs 5 drop in power tariffs. However, questions have been raised on its ability to finance the package, which has been announced despite Finance Minister's initial opposition.

The country's troubles worsened after it was forced to slap 360 billion worth of additional taxes in addition to the commitment with the International Monetary Fund to increase electricity prices by PKR 2.80 per unit.

Amidst this, opposition parties in Pakistan have submitted a no-trust motion and a requisition notice in the National Assembly, making it mandatory for the Speaker to summon the session of the National Assembly by March 22. Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan has asserted that the Opposition is confident that Khan will not be able to pass the motion as there are 26 PTI members who are willing to vote against the government.

While Khan has exuded confidence in defeating the motion in Assembly, he has been rattled by the Pakistan Army's decision to not openly back his government.

(With agency inputs)