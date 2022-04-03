Last Updated:

Imran Khan Moves For Fresh Elections In Pakistan After Trust Vote Is Farcically Dismissed

Shortly after the no-trust vote was dismissed against Imran Khan, the Pakistan PM called for fresh elections in the country and House dissolution.

Shortly after the deputy speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Qasim Suri abruptly rejected the ‘no-confidence’ motion in the Pakistan Assembly without any votes, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a televised address, called for fresh elections stating that it is the people of Pakistan who will now determine the destiny of the nation.

In this address to the people, he said, “The people must decide on what they want and not foreigners. I call on the country to prepare for fresh elections and the people will only decide the future of the country and not choose foreigners or any corrupt people.”

Furthermore, he went to ask President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Assemblies, he said that it is a democratic society and after dissolving these, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin.  

Earlier in the day, Pakistan National Assembly rejected the ‘no-trust’ motion against PM Imran Khan citing it to be against Article 5 of the Constitution.

Addressing his nation on Sunday after a ruckus was witnessed in the Assembly, Imran Khan reiterated his stance and called the motion a "foreign agenda" adding that "Traitors had planned the conspiracy. You need not worry as our country won’t let this succeed; I wrote to President for dissolving the assembly and go to the people for elections."

This came after Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent a recommendation to the President of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly and announce fresh elections. Further adding that elections will be held in Pakistan, he asked the opposition to start preparations for elections as foreign powers won't succeed and caretaker time will soon begin. 

