Imran Khan Moves Lahore HC Challenging PEMRA's Ban On Broadcast Of His Speeches

70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday, March 6 moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA's) prohibition order banning all satellite TV channels from broadcasting his live, recorded speeches and press talks.

According to sources, the Lahore High Court (LHC) registrar's office has fixed the plea for hearing and it will be taken up by Justice Bilal Hassan on Tuesday, March 7.

Notably, in the plea, Imran Khan named PEMRA and the authority’s director (operations, broadcast media) as respondents.

The development came after the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Sunday night banned satellite television channels from broadcasting live and recorded speeches of the PTI chief after Islamabad police failed to arrest him.

"It has been observed that Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements, is continuously levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity," read an order by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) as reported by Pakistan-based TV Network ARY News.

The order further stated that airing of hateful, slanderous and unwarranted statements against state institutions is in sheer violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and a judgment of the Supreme Court.

'PEMRA’s order was illegal, unlawful', says Khan’s petition

According to Imran Khan's petition, "PEMRA had issued the order in excess of the jurisdiction vested in it and without having regard to the constitutional rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution”. It further contended that the authority was not empowered to issue a blanket prohibition order, which appears to be in violation of the principle of proportionality.

The plea argued that according to Section 8 of the Pemra Ordinance, one-third of the total number of members were required to constitute a quorum for meetings. "But the meeting which passed the order against Imran comprised only the chairman and three members which made the order “coram-non-judice”, said Khan's plea, further claiming that PEMRA’s order was 'illegal, unlawful, more than its jurisdiction, and contrary to the fundamental rights as enshrined under the Constitution' and liable to be set aside.

The petition further added, "The Impugned Order in effect has prohibited all news channels from airing live speeches of Imran based on spreading hate speech and making provocative statements against state institutions and officers. It is submitted that no hate speech or any such statements were made against the state institutions during his speech which entails such penal consequences as notified in the impugned order."

According to sources, maintaining that PEMRA was taking the statement out of the context and political backdrop in which it was made in order to create censorship and inhibit the freedom of speech, the petition further claimed, "Imran’s speech in question had been incorrectly labelled as hate speech and his words were in no way prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order."

Khan's petition further asserted that the move to ban Imran's speeches was an arbitrary and malafide use of PEMRA's powers to stifle discussion regarding the torture and brutality being carried out against Shahbaz Gill and keep the public at large unaware of the developments in the case and essentially, thwart justice.

It further contended that the order was purely driven out of vengeance and the respondents invoked criminal proceedings just to illegally harass the appellants and stop them from pursuing their political activities.