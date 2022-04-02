Imran Khan Moves Pak SC To Stop No-trust Vote; Claims Resolution 'tainted & Mala Fide'

A day prior to the no-trust motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan slated to go on floors on April 3, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo, in his final fight for the office, knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court to seek relief amid a political turmoil. Sources informed Republic TV that upon consulting his lawyers, Imran Khan has decided to reach out to the judiciary, though his objectives remain unknown.

Imran Khan's plea has sought a 'commission of Inquiry to hold inquisitorial proceedings with regard to anti-state activities conducted by the respondent political parties through malafide and abuse of power under the provisions of the Constitution and

for committing sedition and treason against the democratically and legally elected government.

Imran Khan asks Pak Supreme Court to declare no-confidence vote as 'tainted & mala fide'

In addition, Khan seeks that the court orders the commission to hold day to day hearing, collecting, analysing and appreciating all the incriminating evidence in possession of the Federal Government. "It should then report to the Apex Court for appropriate directions to be given against any involved members 26 of political parties in this unconstitutional and unlawful act against the government and state of Pakistan," the plea further stated.

"Declare and direct that the "Resolution of No Confidence" is tainted, malafide and utterly without jurisdiction for being motivated by treason as well as sedition and aided by the foreign powers," it added.

Previously, he approached the Islamabad High Court to reveal the content of the 'threat letter' but the Court cautioned Khan about disclosing the content of the letter, which would be tantamount to confidential communication. As per the laws, the alleged 'threat' to the PTI government comes under the purview of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and under section 5 of the Act, Khan as the Prime Minister is barred from letting out elements of the letter.

Can Imran Khan seek Pakistan Supreme Court's help as PM?

While critics wonder why Khan has reached out to the Apex Court, the laws of Pakistan imply that the matters in the purview of the National Assembly are solely and legally at the discretion of the Speaker of the House and Pakistan's Top Court does not have jurisdiction over such matters unless constitutional irregularities have been noted.

Two days after he banished a 'threat letter' during PTI's mega rally, it is being speculated that PM Khan may approach the judiciary to either release the letter's content or seek legal remedies to the threat to his office. Also, analysts say that Khan has been considering tabling Article 6 against members of the joint opposition; the provision deals with high treason and is punishable only by death. Only the federal government can set the motion and currently, Khan is a part of Pakistan's federal government until the no-trust motion is put on a vote session and he fails to maintain or attain a majority in favour of his Prime Ministership.

'Threat letter' amid no-confidence vote against Imran Khan

Pakistan's National Assembly is scheduled to conduct the vote session against the incumbent Prime Minister on Sunday and the Opposition has urged Khan to accept his defeat and step down 'with grace'. While Khan has repeatedly denied tendering his resignation from the PMO, he translated the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan as a part of a larger conspiracy, led by the US.

The statement holds relevance as prominent political parties filed the motion against Khan on March 8.

On March 30, the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician mentioned a 'threat letter' and termed it as a part of a foreign conspiracy to crush his authorities, as he was following an independent foreign policy. Naming the United States as the ones behind the letter, he later clarified that it was a 'slip of the tongue'.

However, an alert US responded to speculations and the accusation levelled by Khan. "There is no truth to these (threat letter) allegations. We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law," said a US State Dept spokesperson.