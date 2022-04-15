Imran Khan Moves Pakistan SC Seeking Lifetime Ban On Defectors From Contesting Elections

Days after his ouster, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan moved the Supreme Court seeking a lifetime ban on defector lawmakers from contesting elections. Submitted by PTI lawyer Babar Awan in the SC on Thursday, the petition called for the formation of a full bench to interpret Article 63A of Pakistan's Constitution. Interestingly, this Article makes a Member of the National Assembly liable for disqualification only if he formally resigns from the party or disobeys the party whip on the election of PM or CM, no-confidence motion, a money bill, or a Constitutional amendment bill.

As per reports, Khan argued that defection was against Article 63A as a National Assembly seat was synonymous to trust placed in a member by the political party. Maintaining that floor crossing erodes the trust of the people, he also reportedly contended that it enables "foreign enemies" to use parliamentarians as a tool to dislodge an elected government. The PTI chairman opined that the votes of the defectors should be excluded from the final count, he requested the SC to ensure that such lawmakers resign from their seats first instead of crossing over to another party.

Sources revealed that the Election Commission, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Shehbaz Sharif-led government were made parties to the petition. It is pertinent to note that the erstwhile government had filed a presidential reference seeking the interpretation of Article 63A in March itself when around 22 PTI MNAs appeared on the media and declared their intention to vote against Imran Khan during the no-confidence motion. While the PTI-led dispensation wanted the court to debar the rebel parliamentarians from casting their vote, the latter stayed away from the voting on April 10.

Imran Khan ousted as Pakistan PM

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan. In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, Khan revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections.

Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan Supreme Court unanimously held on April 7 that Suri's decision to disallow the no-trust motion was unconstitutional and restored the National Assembly. Ultimately, Imran Khan was ousted as the PM after 174 Members of the National Assembly recorded their vote in favour of the no-trust motion.