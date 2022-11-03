Imran Khan Names PM Shehbaz, Interior Min & ISI Official As Plotters Of Assassination Bid

Injured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan has alleged that the assassination attempt on him earlier today was carried out at the behest of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The former Pakistani PM has also named the country's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal, who according to him ordered the shootout.

He is said to have suffered injuries on his foot during a protest march to Islamabad. One person was reported killed whereas several were left injured.

"A short while ago, Imran Khan told us to issue this statement on his behalf. He believes there are three people on whose behest this was done- Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal. He said he was receiving information and is saying this on that basis", said PTI's Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Umar in a video message shared by PTI's official Twitter handle.

سیکرٹری جنرل پاکستان تحریک انصاف اسد عمر اور میاں اسلم اقبال کا عمران خان پر بزدلانہ حملے کے حوالے سے اہم ترین بیان

َ#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/AMbSJiZFO2 — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

Umar demanded that the three alleged conspirators must be ousted from power. "Khan Sahab has sent out this message for the entire community to listen that Pakistan cannot function well with these people in power", the Secretary-General said.

"For the cowardly attack that was carried out today, we are going to register an FIR against these three people based on Khan Sahab's statements", another member Mian Aslam Iqbal added. He even revealed that the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has assured an investigation into the incident which left one dead and several injured.

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistani Army condemn attack on Imran Khan

Before Imran Khan's accusation of Shehbaz Sharif, the latter condemned the shooting and prayed for his speedy recovery in a tweet. "The Federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics", his tweet read.

The Pakistani Army, in its first response, also said that the incident "during Long March near Gujranwala is highly condemnable". The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military also sent "sincere prayers for precious life lost" and hoped for "the speedy recovery and well-being of Chairman PTI Mr. Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident".