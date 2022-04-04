Imran Khan Names Top US Envoy Involved In 'foreign Conspiracy' To Topple Pak Govt

In the latest development pertaining to the political chaos looming in Pakistan, Imran Khan on Sunday named an American diplomat Donald Lu as the person who was allegedly involved in the “foreign conspiracy” in a bid to overthrow his government with a no-confidence vote. With his leadership in Pakistan engulfed in uncertainty, Imran Khan claimed that assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu was involved in the “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government. Khan made the remarks while speaking at a meeting in Islamabad.

Imran Khan went on to claim that Donald Lu had warned the Pakistan Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed that there would be implications if the Pakistan Prime Minister had survived the no-confidence vote. He said that the no-trust motion filed against him was a “conspiracy” and thanked God that it failed.

His latest remarks against Lu came after just last week, Khan made a shocking claim of “foreign conspiracy” in Pakistan and said that a foreign nation was trying to oust him over the “independent” foreign policy choices which were made by him.

White House dismisses Imran Khan’s allegations

According to ANI, responding to Imran Khan’s allegations of Lu being involved in the alleged “foreign conspiracy”, White House Director of Communications kate Bedingfield dismissed the allegations considering America’s role in the entire conspiracy involving Pakistan. Bedingfield told reporters, “There is absolutely no truth to that allegation”.

Additionally, a United States State Department spokesperson told ANI that “There is no truth to these allegations. We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law”.

It is pertinent to note here that ever since the United States ordered the chaotic withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan last year, the ties between US-Pakistan have been on the edge. As per reports, the increasing closeness between China and Pakistan has also loomed over US policy towards Islamabad. The US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman October 2021 had visited Pakistan and told the reporters that her trip was aimed at accomplishing a ‘specific and narrow purpose’ referring to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cabinet Secretariat has issued a notification for the removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister. While he was de-notified as the Prime Minister, the President directed the Prime Minister to continue his work under Article 94.

"Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the President of Pakistan, n terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs' SRO NO. 487(1)/2022, dated 3rd April 2022, Mr Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect," the notification said, which was signed by Additional Secretary Eazaz Dar.

Image: AP