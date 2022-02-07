Imran Khan Neglects China's Human Rights Abuses; Says Support Beijing On Xinjiang & Taiwan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chose to turn a blind eye to the alleged human rights abuses of Uyghurs in China and reiterated support to Beijing on Xinjiang, Taiwan and the South China Sea. Khan met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing during Winter Olympics 2022 which kick-started from 4 February. According to a joint statement released by China and Pakistan, Khan also extended his support to the ‘one-China policy’.

The statement read, “The Pakistan side expressed its commitment to One-China Policy and support for China on Taiwan, South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. The Chinese side reaffirmed its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and security, as well as promoting its socio-economic development and prosperity.”

It is to note that Islamabad backed China on the matters related to ‘One-China’ and the South China Sea which according to the West is viewed as arbitrary rules policies made by Beijing to elevate its expansionist approach. In retaliation to Pakistan’s backing, China also “reaffirmed” its support for Islamabad in safeguarding its sovereignty. Furthermore, Pakistan neglected the claims of at least 243 global groups who called for action against China over human rights abuses in the country.

In late January, the global human rights groups had called for more nations to join the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. Chinese authorities, under the leadership of Xi, has been accused of committing mass abuses against the Muslim ethnic minority of Uyghurs, Tibetans, and other religious groups from all independent faith groups, stated Human Rights watch last month. According to ANI, China has also eliminated independent civil society by persecuting human rights activists, feminists, lawyers, journalists, among others.

Meanwhile, the human rights watch also added that the Chinese government has eviscerated a once-vibrant civil society in Hong Kong and expanded the tech surveillance to tighten the rights to expression, association and peaceful assembly while allowing the use of forced labour violating the international law. In the backdrop of these abuses, the US, Australia and Canada announced the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Imran Khan invites Xi Jinping to Pakistan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has invited Xi Jinping to pay a visit to Islamabad. According to the joint statement released after Khan and Xi met in Beijing, Pakistan PM also told the Chinese President that people in Pakistan are looking forward to welcoming Xi at an early date. Additionally, both nations signed a range of agreements and memorandum of understanding (MoUs).

The statement stated that Khan and Xi held “in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as the regional situation and international political landscape”, adding that the meetings were marked by “traditional warmth, strategic mutual trust and commonality of views that characterise the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.”

“On behalf of Pakistan, the Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to H.E. President Xi Jinping to pay a state visit to Pakistan and stated that the people of Pakistan looked forward to welcoming him at an early date. The two sides reaffirmed their intention to undertake the visit at a mutually convenient time,” the statement said.

