Imran Khan Nicked 2000 Water Bottles While Leaving PM House: Pak Mudslinging's New Low

'Imran Khan carried with him 2,000 bottles of mineral water', claimed Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N, while talking about the time he was booted out of the office of the Pakistan Prime Minister. Addressing a press briefing, along with federal ministers including Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah and Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Nawaz refuted the reports that Imran Khan took only a diary while leaving the government establishment.

"Imran Khan used to exaggerate that he only took a diary and left secretly. But he took two thousand bottles of mineral water, likewise, he took a copy of the cipher," Maryam Nawaz said, adding, "The Tampering and falsification were done in such an important document related to the security of Pakistan. It thought that people are stupid, what will they understand.”

The Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N further said, "Imran Khan said that there has been a conspiracy, but it has not been done by PDM or any ambassador, but this conspiracy has been done by foreign-funded sedition. He is the mastermind and his gang is involved, these audios are an indictment against Imran Khan and his fabric matches foreign funding,"

Legal action against Imran Khan over leaked cypher audio tapes

The statements come as Pakistan's Cabinet decided to launch legal action against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf chief and its top leaders over audio leaks in which he could allegedly be heard discussing the controversial US cipher and how to exploit it to portray his ouster as a conspiracy.

At least two audio tapes have been circulating on social media since Tuesday where 69-year-old Khan can be heard discussing diplomatic communication with leaders and giving directions about how to use it for political objectives. Taking notice of the leaks, the Cabinet formed a committee on September 30. The committee in a meeting on October 1 recommended legal action against those featuring in the leaked audio tapes with proposals presented in the form of a summary before the cabinet for approval.

Further, the Cabinet tasked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the ‘diplomatic cipher’ audio leaks following the committee’s recommendation.

(With agency inputs)