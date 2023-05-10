Imran Khan Not To Be Brought Back To Islamabad Court; Ex-PM Stopped From Meeting Lawyers

Imran Khan would not be brought back to the Islamabad court today, and instead, his hearing is scheduled to take place at the location where he is under custody, said police, according to media reports, on Wednesday. It is to be noted that Imran Khan would be charged in the Toshakhana case and would be presented before the accountability court, as per the Republic report. For Imran Khan, both courts have been shifted to police lines. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been shifted to police lines Headquarters under tight security from the NAB Rawalpindi office, reported Republic citing a source. Further, according to Geo News, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s legal team has not got permission to meet the party chief ahead of the hearing on the Al-Qadir Trust case. “We were stopped from meeting our client,” said Babar Awan, a part of Khan’s legal team, reported Geo News. Further, he added that nobody has been allowed to meet the PTI chief which is against the Constitution.

Imran Khan's to appear for Toshakhana case

After the ex-Pakistan prime minister’s arrest, protests intensified in several cities in Pakistan including Quetta, Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore, reported Associated Press. During a protest, one person has been killed and dozens have been injured, reported Dawn. Chaotic scenes have emerged on social media platforms where one can witness PTI supporters storming the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore, as per the local media reports. The chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khan was arrested while he was present at the Islamabad HC premises for the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case. In this case, he and his wife have been accused of receiving “billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalising a laundered amount of Rs 50 billion”, Dawn reported. He was arrested as part of the NAB's investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case. He appeared before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him. The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, have been facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.